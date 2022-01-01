Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde LOPEZ
Ajouter
Mathilde LOPEZ
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PB Asterion
- Responsable Qualité
maintenant
Pitney Bowes Asterion
maintenant
Asterion
SAINT DENIS
maintenant
Asterion France
- Responsable Qualité, Sécurité et Développement durable
SAINT DENIS
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
1994 - 1996
Lycée Fernand Renaudeau
Cholet
1987 - 1991
Réseau
Cécile FOSSIER LE GARS
Christine LORIN
Delphine SUTEAU
Estelle FLAUJAT
Fabien PERRICHON
Jacky PETIZ
Joseph ELIAS
Laetitia DUCHAMP
Yenifer RAMIREZ MOLLEGA (RAMIREZ)
Yoan PIVETEAU