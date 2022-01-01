Menu

Mathis VARNIER

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Hello,

After having worked for 5.5 years @ P&G France, 2 years as a sales representative and 3.5 years as a category manager, I worked for 2 years as an area manager in the Prestige Travel Retail division, before becoming a country leader (commercial and marketing responsibilities) in our Prestige export department.

All those experiences were very passionating and full of learnings, and I would be very happy to discuss them with you would you be interested.
Sincerely

Mathis

Mes compétences :
Export
Luxe
Communication
Marketing
International
Budget management
Cosmétique
Management
Merchandising
Vente
Négociations
Category management

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Country leader - Export manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant 1. Management of P&G brands (13) in the 11 former Soviet Republics (12 distributors, 3 retailers)
    2. Responsible for the commercial (assortment, permanent visibility, promotion, pricing) and marketing strategies (media, equity management, sampling) of all brands
    3. Strengthening of the distributors’ capabilities (commercial, marketing, organization, finance, logistic)
    4. Creation of a capability improvement program for P&G distributors in Europe – reapplied globally

  • Procter & Gamble Prestige - International Area Manager Travel Retail

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2010 - 2012 1. Management of 2 accounts (The Nuance Group and independent customers in Russia), 18 airports in 10 countries (main ones: Sweden, Turkey, Switzerland, Russia, Portugal)
    - 2012 terms: 2-year agreement renewal, improvement of P&G brands’ visibility in all key airports
    - 2010-2011 terms: signature of the 1st 2-year agreement despite an initial boycott situation
    - Negotiation of local agreements with local partners (promotion share up to +100%)
    - Structural out-of-stock situation fixed with The Nuance Group and with the Russian customers
    - Launch of exclusive and luxurious collections (eg: DG Velvet) and ranges (eg: DG make-up)
    - Budget management
    2. Management of a multi-functional team (junior area manager, field supervisor, budget, operational marketing, external agencies) and of 30 beauty advisors

  • Procter & Gamble, France - Category Manager

    2007 - 2010 1. Responsible for assortment and merchandising strategies:
    - Assortment: size of the box, assortment definition (P&G and competition)
    - Merchandising: location in store, category enhancement, planograms, education
    - Shopper psychology understanding
    - Launch of 2 new brands in France (Lenor and Envive)

    2. Negotiation with all retailers
    - Assortment reviews (Results: +17% references at Système U, share of assortment +30% at Carrefour)
    - Merchandising: shelf share improvement (eg : fem care +10%), implementation of new shelving strategies for the launch of new brands (followed by all retailers)

    3. Hiring of new employees

    4. Operational marketing: creation of adapted POSM (eg: Duracell magnetic display; reapplied by Energizer)

  • Procter & Gamble - Marketing opérationnel - stagiaire

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2005 Juin à Juillet 05 : Stagiaire au département shampoings

    - Organisation d’un concours de ventes : création des outils, gestion du concours
    - Analyse marketing de la montée en distribution d’innovations et création d'une "bible" de lancement d'innovations (quelle stratégie adopter pour optimiser un lancement chez chacun de nos clients)
    - Formation des nouveaux embauchés au marché des shampoings

  • Procter & Gamble - Chef de secteur

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2007 Internship (May 04 to May 05) in Amiens, employee in Lille (May 06 to March 07)
    1. P&G portfolio development (>20 brands, >references) in 2 areas of 40 stores
    - Numerical distribution from 87% to 98,5% (team’s strongest improvement)
    - Shelf share: team’s 1st rank in baby care contest (+10%, index 105 vs objective)
    - Promotions: team’s 1st rank in baby care contest and 2nd rank in fabric care contest
    - Negotiation of local “truck” promotions

    2. Training of new hirers (“junior regional director” role: personal organization, communication and sales technics – 10 days per training) and of merchandisers

Formations

  • ESC Lille

    Euralille France 2002 - 2006 Master

    Option Négociation / Vente

  • ESC Lille

    Euralille France 2002 - 2006

