Mathis VARNIER

Hello,



After having worked for 5.5 years @ P&G France, 2 years as a sales representative and 3.5 years as a category manager, I worked for 2 years as an area manager in the Prestige Travel Retail division, before becoming a country leader (commercial and marketing responsibilities) in our Prestige export department.



All those experiences were very passionating and full of learnings, and I would be very happy to discuss them with you would you be interested.

Sincerely



Mathis



Mes compétences :

Export

Luxe

Communication

Marketing

International

Budget management

Cosmétique

Management

Merchandising

Vente

Négociations

Category management