Matthieu MACÉ

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Summary :
Participated to the commercial launch & run of 4 Mobiles Operators :
- Mobinil (Egypt : France Télécom) in 1998 - 2000
- Kencell (Kenya : Vivendi Télécom International now Airtel) in 2000 - 2003
- Wataniya Telecom Algeria (Independent Consultant) 2004
- TELMA (Madagascar) : 2005 to today

Headed the launch & run of 1 Mobile Money Operation :
- Telma Money (Madagascar) : 2010 to today

Headed the launch of 1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) :
- Blueline Phone (Madagascar) : 2010 to today

Specialties :
Launch & run of Marketing Fixed, Mobile, internet, Mobile Money Offers, Products & Services : Wholesale, Corporate & Mass Markets /
Set-up & run of commercial operation : Own Shops, Indirect Distribution Networks, Corporate Sales, Call Center

Mes compétences :
télécoms

Entreprises

  • Telecom Malagasy (Mobile, Fixed & Internet Operator) - Deputy Group CEO, VP Marketing & Commercial

    2010 - maintenant Telma Group : Telecom Malagasy (Mobile, Fixed & Internet Operator), Moov (ISP), Telma Money (Mobile Banking)
    - Member of the Strategic Comitee (in charge of Commercial Strategy & Business Development)
    - Member of the Investment Comitee
    - Head of Telma Group Programm Management Office, Business Intelligence Team, Marketing (Mass Market, Corporate & Wholesale) & Communication (Internal & External) Team.

  • Telma Money - CEO & Administrator

    2010 - maintenant

  • Telecom Malagasy (Mobile, Fixed & Internet Operator) - Marketing & Commercial Director

    2007 - 2010 Responsible for Marketing, Communication, Sales & Customer Care

    Management & development of Fixe, Mobile, Internet commercial operations : 1Million Subscribers in Dec 2008.

  • Telma (TELECOM MALAGASY) - Directeur Marketing & Communication

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumône 2005 - 2007 Madagascar :
    - Relaunch of Fixed Operator in 2005-2006 : from 50,000 to 120,000 fixed subscribers in one and half year.
    - Launch of the Mobile Operator in Dec 2006 : 60,000 subscribers in 6 months.

  • Wataniya Telecom Algérie - Direct Sales Director (Consultant)

    2004 - 2004 Set up & launch of Direct Sales Organization : Own shops & Corporate Sales

    En préparation du lancement du 3ème opérateur de téléphonie mobile Algérien, crée, structure et développe le département ventes directes (réseau de magasins propres et force de ventes entreprise) puis organise la passation au directeur des ventes.

    Magasins propres : crée un réseau de 8 magasins propres (du concept à la réalisation) opérationnel en 4 mois dans 3 villes différentes.
    • Crée l`organisation, définit la stratégie et le budget (1 946 KEuros).
    • Sélectionne une agence de design et crée le concept des magasins. Ex : Assure l`adéquation du concept avec les plans marketing et communication. Valide le concept en comité de direction et obtient l`aval des actionnaires.
    • Sélectionne les emplacements, les fournisseurs et veille au bon déroulement du projet. Ex : Organise le plan de recrutement et la formation des 153 employés de la force de ventes.

    Force de ventes entreprises :
    • Définit une stratégie d’approche du marché. Ex : Segmente le marché et définit le cahier des charges de l`offre aux entreprises.
    • Recrute et organise une équipe de 25 personnes.

  • Airtel Kenya (ex Kencell, Vivendi Universal Group / ex Celtel / ex Zain) - Sales Support Manager

    2000 - 2003 Ex Vivendi Telecom International subsidiary, mobile phone operator in Kenya, start up launched in August 2000

    Crée, structure et développe le département support des ventes, assure le transfert de compétences aux 22 personnes de l’équipe.
    Budget du département : 920 KEuros.

    • Crée et mets en place la politique d’animation de marché. Ex : Instaure les « Mobile Fair », partenariats avec des points de ventes indépendants lors d’offres exceptionnelles (10 % des ventes)/Crée un outil de définition des besoins et d’aide à la décision du client via une simulation de sa consommation (sales tool).
    • Collabore avec le département marketing à l’élaboration des offres et services, assure le lancement commercial et mets en place le reporting ventes. Ex : Participe à la définition et au lancement de la seconde offre prépayée.
    • Coordonne le budget ventes de 10 Millions d’Euros.
    • Réorganise le département après-vente : Redéfinis les objectifs (réduction des délais, organisation) et renégocie les tarifs des centres de réparation (économie de 30% soit 45 KEuros sur la facturation existante).

  • Mobinil (Egypt) - Roll Out Coordinator

    1998 - 2000 Manage une équipe trade marketing : 16 personnes.

    • Accompagne le développement du réseau de distribution directe, crée un document de référence récapitulant les étapes de création d'un magasin propre. Collabore à l’ouverture de 15 magasins.
    • Fournis un support au développement du réseau de distribution indirecte (20 distributeurs), via le mapping du réseau, la formation et l’animation des 600 points de ventes.
    • Crée des outils de reporting pour les différents canaux de distribution (B to B, vente indirecte et magasins propres), la logistique et produis des tableaux de bord et des analyses de ventes.

