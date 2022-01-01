Matthieu MACÉ

Summary :

Participated to the commercial launch & run of 4 Mobiles Operators :

- Mobinil (Egypt : France Télécom) in 1998 - 2000

- Kencell (Kenya : Vivendi Télécom International now Airtel) in 2000 - 2003

- Wataniya Telecom Algeria (Independent Consultant) 2004

- TELMA (Madagascar) : 2005 to today



Headed the launch & run of 1 Mobile Money Operation :

- Telma Money (Madagascar) : 2010 to today



Headed the launch of 1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) :

- Blueline Phone (Madagascar) : 2010 to today



Specialties :

Launch & run of Marketing Fixed, Mobile, internet, Mobile Money Offers, Products & Services : Wholesale, Corporate & Mass Markets /

Set-up & run of commercial operation : Own Shops, Indirect Distribution Networks, Corporate Sales, Call Center



Mes compétences :

télécoms