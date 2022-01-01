Menu

Mustapha BAZ

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pêche
Tourisme

Entreprises

  • Matis Aerospace - Responsable planification

    2007 - maintenant

  • Vetexport - Responsable Planification

    2006 - 2007

  • Corom S.A. Groupe Cortefiel - Responsable Planification

    2001 - 2006

  • Corom S.A. Groupe Cortefiel - Responsable informatique

    1997 - 2001

  • Eurelec - Moniteur informatique

    Beaumont Hague 1992 - 1997

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau