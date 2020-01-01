Olivier HUISSOUD

-
VEKA S.A.S
- Responsable des technologies de l'information
2014 - maintenant
France et Europe de l'ouest
Meggitt Sensorex
- Data Migration / SAP Coordinator
ARCHAMPS
2010 - 2012
Goals :
- Ensure company data identification, cleansing, mapping and transformation for SAP migration.
- Work on SAP design in order to match global SAP template with local needs.
- After go-live, action plan follow-up, coordinating local team, corporate team and HP helpdesk.
- Gather local users and business process owners new needs, and formulate them.
Skills :
- Specifications draw up aligned with users’ requirements.
- Unit testing coordination, validation.
- Mapping and conversion files, master data, data loads validation, in support to BPOs.
- User accounts management, job roles allocation.
- Reporting under Quickviewer and queries management.
- Collaborative work in a large international project team.
- Good knowledge of the company’s data. (industrial field).
Meggitt Sensorex
- IT Manager
ARCHAMPS
2002 - 2013
Ensure data security and reliability.
Identification of IT company needs and investments planning proposal.
Machine pool, software, network, printing systems, fixed and mobile telephony, user accounts administration.
Define procedures and performance indicators related to IT.
Relationship with contractors and contracts management.
Provide in-house training on IT subjects.
In a 2 persons IT team.
Sensorex SA
- Responsable ERP
1999 - 2002
Finalisation de l’ implémentation d’un ERP, développement du reporting, du calcul des besoins MRP, fiabilisation des données.