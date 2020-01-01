Menu

Olivier HUISSOUD

VETRAZ-MONTHOUX

Entreprises

  • VEKA S.A.S - Responsable des technologies de l'information

    2014 - maintenant France et Europe de l'ouest

  • Meggitt Sensorex - Data Migration / SAP Coordinator

    ARCHAMPS 2010 - 2012 Goals :
    - Ensure company data identification, cleansing, mapping and transformation for SAP migration.
    - Work on SAP design in order to match global SAP template with local needs.
    - After go-live, action plan follow-up, coordinating local team, corporate team and HP helpdesk.
    - Gather local users and business process owners new needs, and formulate them.
    Skills :
    - Specifications draw up aligned with users’ requirements.
    - Unit testing coordination, validation.
    - Mapping and conversion files, master data, data loads validation, in support to BPOs.
    - User accounts management, job roles allocation.
    - Reporting under Quickviewer and queries management.
    - Collaborative work in a large international project team.
    - Good knowledge of the company’s data. (industrial field).

  • Meggitt Sensorex - IT Manager

    ARCHAMPS 2002 - 2013 Ensure data security and reliability.
    Identification of IT company needs and investments planning proposal.
    Machine pool, software, network, printing systems, fixed and mobile telephony, user accounts administration.
    Define procedures and performance indicators related to IT.
    Relationship with contractors and contracts management.
    Provide in-house training on IT subjects.
    In a 2 persons IT team.

  • Sensorex SA - Responsable ERP

    1999 - 2002 Finalisation de l’ implémentation d’un ERP, développement du reporting, du calcul des besoins MRP, fiabilisation des données.

