Olivier LAFFITE

-
Fiat
Trappes
maintenant
-
Fiat
Trappes
maintenant
-
FIAT Group
- Local Products & Accessories Marketing Range Manager
Trappes
2010 - 2012
The Local Products & Accessories Marketing Range Manager is responsible for Purchasing, Sourcing, Marketing & Sales Development for Local Products & Accessories
- Management of 50 M€ budget. (+9% of the gross turn over in 2010)(+10% of the gross turn over in 2011)
- Management of a 3 people team and 60 suppliers
- Management of the following activities : tire (+14 % in volume in 2010), battery, paint, worshop & chemical products, equipement, multimedia.
- Deifinition & implementation of Marketing Plan
- Mapping & Reporting for the filed force.
- Implementation & follow up of Challenges with the network and filed force.
- Management of the Business Activity (Purchasing, Contract, Royalties…)
- Management of the purchase activity on SAP.(Management of the Workflow on SAP)
- Implementation of Sell-in & Sell-out operations. (BtoB & BtoC)
- Ensure connexion with Fiat Spa, Fiat Directions & the Network
-
FIAT Group
- Service Engineering & Warranty Manager
Trappes
2009 - 2010
The Service Engineering & Warranty Manager is responsible for the warranty budget, dealer and customer satisfaction and insures Warranty rules and policies respect.
- In addition to activities below, management of the Warranty Activity.
- Management of a 22 people team and a 26 M€ budget.
- Management of a 5 people team in charge of a warranty support program for the network.
- Implementation of a Parts Return Program in the network to decrease warranty spendings.
- Audits in the Network.
- Management of the Parts Check in the Network.
- Management of Dealer’s KPI, Dealer’s classification.
-
FIAT Group
- Service Engineering Manager
Trappes
2007 - 2009
The Service Engineering Manager is responsible for Campaign Activity, aftersales processes, tools, IT Systems and informations for the network, Standards and BER respect, Environment.
- In addition to Service Engineering activity, Management of Quality Compound and Aftersales relations with Camper Bodybuilders (Since September 2008)
- Management of a 5 people team.
- Review of the campaign process, Implementation of warranty block to oblige dealer to complete campaign.
- Improvement by 90 % of Recall and Service campaign completion.
- Review, Planning and Implementation of new Aftersales Standards.
- In charge of tools and technical information activity delivered to the network.
- Involved in the Alfa Romeo Turnaround Project and LCV Road Assistance and Mobility Project with central department in Turin.
- Management of the Recall campaign activity for Ferrari.
-
FIAT Group
- Customer Services Zone Manager
Trappes
2006 - 2007
The Customer Services Zone Manager is responsible for all aftersales issues on his district (Aftersales Processses, Warranty, Technical Issues, Customer Satisfaction, Mobility, Customer Care, Network Training, Standards and Dealer Organization)
- Organization of aftersales activity for 30 dealers in the East of France. In charge of 12 regions.
- Dealer Internal Processes improvement.
- Monitoring and piloting of Warranty support program activity.
- Implementation of Fix Right First Time action plans and strict follow-up with dealers.
- Recall and Service Campaign Management on the district.
- Monitoring and reporting of customer satisfaction index.
- Ensure access to IT Aftersales systems for dealers in charge.
- Audit and respect of Brand Standards.
- Improvement by 30 % of campaign completion on my district.
- Improvement by 20 % of Customer Satisfaction Index on my district.
-
AUDI France
- Technical adviser
2002 - 2002
Technical adviser during the Paris Car Show on the Audi stand.
Presentation and launching of the new AUDI A8.
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN Direction of Research and Automotive Innovation
- Trainee engineer in the Department « Vehicle and Engine behaviour »
2002 - 2002
- Trainee engineer in the Department « Vehicle and Engine behaviour »
Development of a power reserve criterion for a vehicle in the case of automatic transmissions
and associated piloting strategies. Benchmarking of new type of transmission and gear-boxes.
Study of engine parameters: response, engine and transmission inertia, vehicle features according to technologies employed: turbo Diesel, direct or indirect injection. Tests on prototypes. (Vélizy 6 months)
-
BERTRANDT Engineering company supplier for RENAULT / NISSAN
- Reliability Manager on the project M1D (First engine of the Renault / Nissan Alliance)
2002 - 2005
Development partner for RENAULT until the marketing of the engine in 2005.
- Reliability Manager on the project M1D (First engine of the Renault / Nissan Alliance).
The reliability engineer is responsible for all issues encountered during the development of the
engine as well as those in the after-market.
- Organization of testing activity to reach the best reliability level of the engine before and after the industrialization.
- Development of validation tasks to erase technical risks identified. (Work with experts such as Material analysis Department, Design Department, Quality and after market Department and system suppliers).
- Saving of validation results. He leads technical risks resolving (effects on customer,
mechanical failures and informs the design department) and produces test reports.
- Coaching and managing task plan with engineering departments concerned.
- In charge of a fleet of prototype vehicles and engine test beds.
- Judge the quality of tests and has to follow-up processing of technical incidences during the development.
- Follow-up and resolving of technical incidences during the development.
-
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Research Center in Diesel Powertrain
- Trainee engineer in the Design office
2001 - 2001
- Trainee engineer in the Design office in the “Diesel Powertrain Research and Development” department.
Design and fatigue analysis of a V8 crankshaft for Jaguar and Land Rover products.
Involved in the design of a V8 Diesel Engine within an international team. (Germany, Aachen, 6 months)
-
RENAULT Plant of Cléon Manufacturer of motors and gearboxes
- Trainee engineer in the Process Office
1999 - 1999
- Trainee engineer in the Process Office
Improvement of machining ranges on this flexible production line for the tooling
of cylinder-heads. Diminution by 30 % of machining times of camshaft housing.
(France, Cléon, 2 months)