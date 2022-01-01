Olivier LE GUENNEC

2011 - maintenantActing as Coating Engineer in oil and gas offshore projects.
Principal tasks that I am in charged:
- Review of Subcontractor bids and procedure
- Publish of wet insulation and coating specifications
- Material Inspection and prequalification at Subcontractor’s workshop and troubleshooting
- ...
Paris2005 - 2011Acting as Painting and Insulation Engineer in the field of petroleum, petrochemical, gas treatment and other industrial projects.
Principal tasks that I am in charged:
- Review of Suppliers painting and/or insulation procedures
- Review of Subcontractor bids and procedure
- Publish of insulation and painting specifications
- Inspection at Vendor’s workshop and troubleshooting
- Calculation of Insulation and painting M.T.O.
- ...