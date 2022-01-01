Olivier LEFEVRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dinard
Business Unit Management
Lead project management (PMP®, LEAN-6σ)
8 years’ experience
International mobility
- Leadership:
Objective-based strategy
Steering committee meetings
Team building - team motivation
- Project Management:
Plan a project to ensure successful delivery and stakeholder satisfaction
Implement risk management techniques and mitigation strategies
Estimate and schedule task work and duration
Implement monitoring tools and controls
PMP® certification in progress
- Purchasing:
Analyse and challenge needs
Manage relationship with key suppliers
Define performance indicators
- Finance:
Develop a business plan - Prepare a budget
Turn strategic objectives into operational targets
Profitability and cost management
Mes compétences :
Team management
Purchasing
Sales & Marketing
Project management
Operational management
Industrialisation et Lean Process Design
Production Manager
Business control