Olivier LEFEVRE

Business Unit Management

Lead project management (PMP®, LEAN-6σ)

8 years’ experience

International mobility



- Leadership:

Objective-based strategy

Steering committee meetings

Team building - team motivation



- Project Management:

Plan a project to ensure successful delivery and stakeholder satisfaction

Implement risk management techniques and mitigation strategies

Estimate and schedule task work and duration

Implement monitoring tools and controls

PMP® certification in progress



- Purchasing:

Analyse and challenge needs

Manage relationship with key suppliers

Define performance indicators



- Finance:

Develop a business plan - Prepare a budget

Turn strategic objectives into operational targets

Profitability and cost management



Mes compétences :

Team management

Purchasing

Sales & Marketing

Project management

Operational management

Industrialisation et Lean Process Design

Production Manager

Business control