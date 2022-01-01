Menu

Olivier LEFEVRE

Plaisir

En résumé

Business Unit Management
Lead project management (PMP®, LEAN-6σ)
8 years’ experience
International mobility

- Leadership:
Objective-based strategy
Steering committee meetings
Team building - team motivation

- Project Management:
Plan a project to ensure successful delivery and stakeholder satisfaction
Implement risk management techniques and mitigation strategies
Estimate and schedule task work and duration
Implement monitoring tools and controls
PMP® certification in progress

- Purchasing:
Analyse and challenge needs
Manage relationship with key suppliers
Define performance indicators

- Finance:
Develop a business plan - Prepare a budget
Turn strategic objectives into operational targets
Profitability and cost management

Mes compétences :
Team management
Purchasing
Sales & Marketing
Project management
Operational management
Industrialisation et Lean Process Design
Production Manager
Business control

Entreprises

  • Zodiac Aerospace - General Manager

    Plaisir 2014 - maintenant General Manager, Zodiac Aerospace Services Middle East

  • Sabena technics DNR - VP Component Services

    2009 - 2014 Industrial operations manager: logistics and aircraft components maintenance activity, covering two specialised workshops, engineering, procurements/subcontracting and customers support (120 employees).

    Business development of component repair activity:
    - Developing repair capabilities on regional aircraft technologies (ATR, Embraer, Bombardier).
    - Integrating new military markets as Transall C160.
    - Signing partnerships with key manufacturers and key operators to get support on strategic products.
    - Increasing activity income by 20% over 4 years.

    Productivity:
    - Leading LEAN - 6σ manufacturing projects to improve repair TAT with a strong involvement of logistics, workshops and support services.
    - Reducing manpower costs thank to organisation and processes revamp.

  • Sabena technics DNR - Quality Assurance & EHS Manager

    2005 - 2008 Quality Assurance & EHS monitoring
    Civil Aviation Authorities approvals renewal or first appliance
    Leading internal and external audits

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nancy 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur Civil des Mines

    Aeronautics & Energy
    Business Management
    Project Management

