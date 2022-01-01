Menu

Olivier LEULLIER

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Strong background in sales and sales teams management : 1st and 2nd line.

Track record in sales : HCM, SaaS and BPO solutions
Local & global sales processes in complex environments

Developing and and maximising individual and collective performance in sales teams
Go-to-market design and deployment
Sales process productivity and reporting
Implementing autonomy, responsability and excellence culture

. Strategic, creative
. market oriented & client centric
. Ethic

. TOEIC L&R 2011 : 950/990

Mes compétences :
ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Cornerstone OnDemand - Regional Sales Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Help my clients to align and execute their talent management strategies to achieve business objectives and payback of investments.

    Cornestone On Demand is 100% Service ; creating business impact through:
    - recruiting
    - training and development,
    - performance management,
    - succession,
    - workforce collaboration
    - and more...

    Cornerstone offers probably the most pragmatic vision and delivery model in Talent Management : our cloud solution helps people to make their best work performance even better – which ultimately translates into greater business results.

    Organizations around the globe rely on Cornerstone OnDemand’s unified talent management solution to impact every aspect of the employee experience anytime, anywhere.

    Learn how Cornerstone can help your organization get to know its talent better, increase employee engagement, and facilitate where and how work really gets done today at www.csod.com.

  • ADP (Automatic Data Processing) - Global Sales Manager ADP Streamline- Western Europe

    Nanterre 2012 - 2016

  • ADP (Automatic Data Processing) - Directeur Commercial SBS : Profession Comptable Libérale et TPE

    Nanterre 2011 - 2012 Développement de l'activité dédiée à la Profession Comptable libérale et aux TPE :

  • ADP (Automatic Data Processing) - Directeur Commercial ME

    Nanterre 2008 - 2011 Management d'une équipe commerciale nationale : 12 Ingénieurs d'Affaires dont 7 en direct + 1 manager.

    --> Acquisition de nouveaux clients sur un segment présentant une forte part de marché.
    --> Foisonnement et fidélisation de client

    Réalisations sur demande

  • ADP (Automatic Data Processing) - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    Nanterre 2005 - 2008 Etude, Valorisation et Vente de solutions fonctionnelles et service (Externalisation) aux moyennes et grandes entreprises -
    Démarche Commerciale axée sur la stratégie de l'entreprise cliente et ses impacts en termes de politique et d'organisation RH.

    Réalisations sur demande.

  • CCMX - Ingénieur Commercial Grands Comptes

    2005 - 2003 Commercialisation d'offres "métier" auprès d'experts comptables grands comptes : comptabilité, paie, gestion interne, portails clients + animation de réseaux d'experts comptables.

  • CCMX - Ingénieur Commercial Leader

    2001 - 2003 Vente de solution de comptabilité, paie, gestion interne auprès d'experts comptables

    Animation de la prescription et vente de solutions compta, paie, gestion commerciale auprès de TPE / PME

    Intégration d'Ingénieurs Commerciaux Juniors

    Paris

  • CCMX - Ingénieur Commercial

    1998 - 2001 Vente de solution de comptabilité, paie, gestion interne auprès d'experts comptables

    Animation de la prescription et vente de solutions compta, paie, gestion commerciale auprès de TPE / PME

    Rouen

  • KPI - Chargé du Développement Commercial

    1997 - 1997 Cabinet Conseil en Recherche de Cadres spécialisé en Informatique et Télécoms

    Développement du département commercial ; recherche et industrialisation de processus de prospection - Participation au choix d’un logiciel de suivi client/prospects - Démarche commerciale

  • ERICSSON Ltd. - Administrateur Commercial

    1996 - 1996 Département réseaux d’entreprises

    Préparation de propositions techniques et commerciales en partenariat avec les ingénieurs d’Affaires

    Burgess-Hill, UK

Formations

