Olivier LEULLIER

Strong background in sales and sales teams management : 1st and 2nd line.



Track record in sales : HCM, SaaS and BPO solutions

Local & global sales processes in complex environments



Developing and and maximising individual and collective performance in sales teams

Go-to-market design and deployment

Sales process productivity and reporting

Implementing autonomy, responsability and excellence culture



. Strategic, creative

. market oriented & client centric

. Ethic



. TOEIC L&R 2011 : 950/990



Follow my Twitter TL : @oleullier



Mes compétences :

ressources humaines