Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier MARCHAL
Ajouter
Olivier MARCHAL
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Achat
Automobile
Management
MBA
Plasturgie
Qualité
Entreprises
Valeo
- Site industrial performance manager
Paris
2019 - maintenant
Valeo
- Site Program manager
Paris
2016 - 2019
VALEO Queretaro (Mexico)
- Senior Program manager
2015 - 2016
VALEO Lighting Belgium
- Chef de projets
2011 - 2015
Valeo Belgium
- SQA Manager
2009 - 2010
Valeo Belgium
- Responsable qualité UAP Foglamp
2007 - 2009
Valeo
- Responsable qualité usine
Paris
2006 - 2007
SONY
- Responsable qualite produit
Puteaux
2002 - 2004
SONY
- Responsable equipe controle qualité
Puteaux
2000 - 2002
MICHELIN
- Chargé de projets en organisation
FERRAND
1998 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Reims
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Alain ALQUIER
Céline BAFFREY
Emmanuel JACQUINOT
Grabowski ARNAUD
José-Manuel DE MAGALHAES
Mikael MARCHAND
Pierre NETZER
Stéphane MARTINI
Thomas LEFEBVRE