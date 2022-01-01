Oussama BOUZOUITA

Menu

Greetings,

  Currently a Systems Engineer on DELPHI Automotive, Technical Center Krakow, Poland on the behalf of ALTEN Poland (ex ITEKNA).

I gain my experience by working as an electronics systems specialist at ASTRI POLSKA aviation and aerospace company (joint venture - Airbus D&S and Polish Space Research Center (CBK)).

I finished my professional Master engineering degree in Aeronautical and Transport System Engineering (GSAT) courses in Embedded Electronic Systems Engineering (ISEE) at the University of Bordeaux 1, Science and Technology University, France.

  • Delphi - System Engineer

    Villepinte 2017 - maintenant

  • Alten - System Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - maintenant

  • ASTRI POLSKA (AIRBUS D&S / Polish Space Research Centre) - Electronics Specialist

    2013 - 2017 Almost four years working as electronics specialist in Astri Polska (Airbus D&S and Polish Space Research Center), I had a great opportunity to meet and work within the vast world of electronics and space engineering:

    * Embedded Electronics: Development of a PCIe driver for an electronic device for high speed data transmission between a PC-class computer and a high power computing (HPC) device. (Key words: PCIe Driver, FPGA, PCB Design).

    * GNSS data elaboration: Collecting date from several GNSS receiver and elaborated for dedicated measurements. (Key words: U-blox Family, HEMISPHERE VECTOR H102™ GPS COMPASS on PAS, ROHAN and ANCHOR projects).

    * Harness (Space wires) Designing: Prepare the related harness documentations (Layout, pinout, detailed manufacturing files, design cables and connectors for METOP-SimFE project) after manufacturing cleaning them in a cleanroom (ISO-7 ,ISO-8).

    * Laboratory purchases responsible (maintaining, inventory, purchasing, negotiation …).

    * Crises management Support (IT, Translation, Toolbox instructor) FP7 projects (PRACTICE, EDEN).

    * Software Programming C/C++ , Python, GTK+, Linux Drivers (ADC/DAC Drivers for load board for ASIM project, AIS Encryption and decryption SW).

    * Concept, design and test PCBs.

  • Astri Polska (ASTRIUM / Polish Space Research Centre) - Stage fin d'étude (en anglais)

    2013 - 2013 * Créer une base de données en Java des navires à être introduite dans une soft spécifique.

    * Conception et réalisation d'un nouveau concept de carte de contrôle pour appareil mobile, y compris GNSS.

    * Tests de localisation de projet realisé (tests operationel et avec des clients)

  • Sabena - Stagiaire

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2012 Stage au sein de SABENA Technics TAT Group, étudier la possibilité d’installer des prises dans un avion AIRBUS A320. Etudier l’architecture, les circuits et le système de base pour la réalisation d’une modification.

  • FILD'OR - Technicien

    2010 - 2011 Technicien avec le groupe maintenance électronique. Maintenir les cartes électronique des machines au sein de la société FILDOR, société des textiles sur les machines MATEC .

  • SITEX Tunisie - PFE Licence/ Projet

    2010 - 2010 Conception et réalisation d’une carte électronique à base de "PIC 16F877" qui détecte et affiche les défauts de la transformateur principale (haute tension) d’usine SITEX, Société Industrielle des Textiles.

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Bordeaux 2011 - 2013 Ingénierie Système Electronique Embarquée

    - Langages de programmation : C, C++, FPGA (VHDL), LabVIEW, Visual Basic Linux/Unix(Kernel, Ubuntu) , Java.

    - Connaissances réseaux : Bus CAN, Ethernet, Modbus, Protocole TCP/IP, Socket.

    - Connaissances Aéronautique : CND , SDF, Qualité.

  • ISSATS (Sousse)

    Sousse 2007 - 2010 Licence appliquée en E.E.A.

    Électronique, Électrotechnique et Automatique (EEA)

