Paule CHAUMET
BELFORT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POLE EMPLOI FRANCHE COMTE
- Conseillère
2009 - maintenant
ACEREP R2D FORMATION
- Formatrice
2008 - 2009
ASSOCIATION SAFRAN
- Formatrice
1999 - 2007
GRETA NFC
- Formatrice
Belfort (90000)
1996 - 1997
Formations
Université Besançon Franche Comte (CNAM)
Besançon (25000)
2000 - 2002
DESA Formation des Adultes
Université Strasbourg 2 Marc Bloch
Strasbourg
1992 - 1995
Démographie
Université Strasbourg 2 Marc Bloch
Strasbourg
1990 - 1992
sociologie
Lycée Gustave Courbet
Belfort
1986 - 1989
ECONOMIE
ECONOMIE SOCIALE
Réseau
Catherine HERNANDEZ
Christophe DUMORTIER
Elaine KIBARO
Isabelle MORDICONI
Karine MAEGERLIN
Mehiz EDGE
Sandrine DÉCEMBRE
Sandrine MASSON
Yannick ACHARD-JAMES