Penny PRILLOT

Driving commercial transformation, launching new markets/solutions is far from easy. But it is so exciting at the same time!



What excites me most? *Unlocking new growth opportunities for B2B companies *Helping them adapting to their transforming environment *Bringing simpler and faster customer experience and new service/solution innovations



What I most love about it? *Building the project from scratch *Driving engagement of stakeholders across all levels and functions *Working with diverse teams from different countries and expertise *Achieving positive impact on business and people



In my many years in EU, US, India and Hong Kong, key expertise I developed:

*Building data-driven insights on markets

*Developing understanding of behaviour of all stakeholders in the value chain

*Defining short- and long-term marketing plans (incl. digitization initiatives) bringing the right balance between strategic thinking and operational feasibility

*Leading cross-functional and multi-cultural workshops based on Creative Problem Solving or Design Thinking methodologies

*Segmenting and developing value propositions for strategic accounts & SMEs



What best characterizes me:

*Determination, result focus, curiosity and adaptability

*Monkey tie profile: Innovator (www.monkey-tie.com)

*Executive education (HEC & CUHK MBA) and regular GE leadership training

*Global mindset

*Fluent French & English



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

English

French

German

International

Leadership

Management

Management international

Marketing

MBA

New business development

Sales

Sales & Marketing

Spanish