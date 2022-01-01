Menu

Penny PRILLOT

PARIS

En résumé

- International strategic marketing & innovation -

Driving commercial transformation, launching new markets/solutions is far from easy. But it is so exciting at the same time!

What excites me most? *Unlocking new growth opportunities for B2B companies *Helping them adapting to their transforming environment *Bringing simpler and faster customer experience and new service/solution innovations

What I most love about it? *Building the project from scratch *Driving engagement of stakeholders across all levels and functions *Working with diverse teams from different countries and expertise *Achieving positive impact on business and people

In my many years in EU, US, India and Hong Kong, key expertise I developed:
*Building data-driven insights on markets
*Developing understanding of behaviour of all stakeholders in the value chain
*Defining short- and long-term marketing plans (incl. digitization initiatives) bringing the right balance between strategic thinking and operational feasibility
*Leading cross-functional and multi-cultural workshops based on Creative Problem Solving or Design Thinking methodologies
*Segmenting and developing value propositions for strategic accounts & SMEs

What best characterizes me:
*Determination, result focus, curiosity and adaptability
*Monkey tie profile: Innovator (www.monkey-tie.com)
*Executive education (HEC & CUHK MBA) and regular GE leadership training
*Global mindset
*Fluent French & English

Entreprises

  • GE Healthcare - Marketing Manager Europe - AMS

    2015 - maintenant Development of the Asset Management Solutions offering for Europe

  • GE Capital - Head of telemarketing & origination

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2014 - 2015

  • GE Capital - Responsable Marketing Produit Leasing

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2009 - 2014

  • General Electric - ECLP

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Experienced Commercial Leadership Program (ECLP):
    Programme de formation en leadership commercial avec 4 rotations de 6 mois en marketing stratégique au sein de différents businesses de GE:
    -Rotation 4: GE Capital - EMEA HQ (Londres, UK) - Market insights: Définition d'un processus et d'outils de collecte et d'analyse de données concurrentielles. Déploiement en France, UK, Allemagne et Italie.
    -Rotation 3: GE Capital - EMEA HQ (Londres, UK) - Strategic Pricing: Analyse du positionnement relatif prix/valeur percue et déploiement d'initiatives stratégiques pour l’amélioration du positionnement et de la rentabilité.
    -Rotation 2: GE Capital - India HQ (New Delhi, Inde) - New business development: Élaboration d'un plan stratégique et de commercialisation de nouvelles infrastructures logistiques.
    -Rotation 1: GE Capital (Amsterdam, India) - New product development: Définition des spécifications fonctionnelles d'un nouveau produit de gestion de flottes de transport routier.

    Winner of the 2009 ECLP EMEA Pole award

  • B2i (groupe Vivéris) - France - Responsable Agence de Lyon

    2002 - 2005 Lancement d’une nouvelle agence régionale:
    - Définition et implémentation de la stratégie marketing (positionnement, marketing mix)
    - Développement et gestion de l'agence
    - Recrutement et management d’une équipe de 15 ingénieurs
    - Principaux secteurs ciblés : aéronautique, automobile, télécommunications et médical

    Pôles d'expertise :
    - cartes électroniques embarquées
    - logiciels embarqués/TR
    - bancs tests et de simulation
    - systèmes de gestion de flotte
    - CAO, modélisations et simulations numériques

    Interventions :
    - conseil, audit
    - maîtrise d'oeuvre
    - assistance tecnhique

  • B2i (groupe Vivéris) - France - Ingénieur Commercial France & Allemagne

    1999 - 2001 Développement des ventes auprès de clients existants et de nouveaux clients:
    - Développement et gestion de clients industriels
    - Prospection et acquisition d’un nouveau client stratégique (RENAULT SA)
    - Recherche et développement de nouvelles activités
    - Augmentation des ventes de 60%
    - Supervision d’une équipe de 30 ingénieurs
    - Formation et encadrement de deux ingénieurs commerciaux

  • KARMANN GmbH - Allemange - Stagiaire

    1998 - 1998 - Assistante au chef de projet Mercedes-Benz

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Double-degree MBA HEC Paris/Chinese University of Hong Kong

  • Brunel University

    1995 - 1999 Bachelor of Arts in European Business Studies

