Penny PRILLOT

- International strategic marketing & innovation -
Driving commercial transformation, launching new markets/solutions is far from easy. But it is so exciting at the same time!
What excites me most? *Unlocking new growth opportunities for B2B companies *Helping them adapting to their transforming environment *Bringing simpler and faster customer experience and new service/solution innovations
What I most love about it? *Building the project from scratch *Driving engagement of stakeholders across all levels and functions *Working with diverse teams from different countries and expertise *Achieving positive impact on business and people
In my many years in EU, US, India and Hong Kong, key expertise I developed:
*Building data-driven insights on markets
*Developing understanding of behaviour of all stakeholders in the value chain
*Defining short- and long-term marketing plans (incl. digitization initiatives) bringing the right balance between strategic thinking and operational feasibility
*Leading cross-functional and multi-cultural workshops based on Creative Problem Solving or Design Thinking methodologies
*Segmenting and developing value propositions for strategic accounts & SMEs
What best characterizes me:
*Determination, result focus, curiosity and adaptability
*Monkey tie profile: Innovator (www.monkey-tie.com)
*Executive education (HEC & CUHK MBA) and regular GE leadership training
*Global mindset
*Fluent French & English
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
English
French
German
International
Leadership
Management
Management international
Marketing
MBA
New business development
Sales
Sales & Marketing
Spanish