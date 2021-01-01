Menu

Philippe BÉNARD

PARIS

En résumé

Philippe Bénard is Senior Advisor for GRANT THORNTON Executive and for SOCIETEX Corporate Finance in Paris. Previously, he was a founding partner of NewBridge Partners and has been with the Firm since 2004 to 2012. This firm was dedicated to interim management.

Most of his career has been spent as an executive director in industry and B2B services with international groups such as Alcatel, Cegelec, Neiman, Xerox, Elektrowatt and Siemens.

He has built up considerable experience in company reorganization, turnaround and also development with many corporations, particularly in the areas of security, construction technology, electronic components, telecoms, office technology, railways and automotive OE manufacture. Philippe was involved in the set up of Siemens' security systems division in France through a series of acquisitions.

Philippe Bénard holds a degree in engineering from ESME, is a graduate of ESSEC and holds an Executive MBA from

  • GRANT THORTON - Senior Advisor

    2015 - maintenant Membre du "cercle des Senior Advisors" au sein de Grant Thornton, groupe leader d’Audit et de Conseil a développé une nouvelle offre permettant d’accompagner les directions générales ainsi que les autres postes clés d'un Comité de Direction.Cette offre, Grant Thornton Executive, est animée par un groupe de managers ayant acquis une solide expérience opérationnelle et possédant de multiples expertises métiers et secteurs : Les Senior Advisors.

    Trois types d'intervention sont possibles :
     - Conseil du dirigeant/ du codir, crise de gouvernance, coaching, accompagnement stratégique,
     - Mission de transition à temps plein,
    - Mission de transition en temps partagé.

  • Societex Corporate Finance - Senior Advisor

    2014 - maintenant Societex, membre français du réseau international IMAP, leader des transactions d'entreprises.

    Senior Advisor de Societex au sein du réseau IMAP, 5e réseau international par le nombre de transactions, spécialiste des acquisitions et des cessions d'entreprises.
    Societex est animé par une équipe de 7 Associés et regroupe en tout 15 professionnels ; elle est présente à Paris depuis 1952. C'est une des références sur le métier de la transaction d'entreprises dans le small-mid cap de la place de Paris.

    Philippe apporte notamment sa compétence en fusions-acquisitions dans le secteur manufacturier et dans les actvivités de service B to B avec une compétence particulière dans les métiers de la sécurité, du bâtiment et de l'agroalimentaire.

  • EIM - Advisor

    2012 - 2014 Fin 2011 les Associés de NewBridge Partners ont décidé d'adosser leur structure à un cabinet plus ancien de taille plus importante. Par commodité et proximité, EIM fut choisi pour ce rapprochement. Aujourd'hui encore l'activité d'EIM en Chine a pour origine celle de NewBridge Partners.

  • NewBridge Partners - Associate

    2005 - 2012 En association avec le cabinet conseil en stratégie, OC&C Strategy Consultant, NewBridge Partners s'est spécialisé dans la transformation et le retournement d'entreprise à l'instar d'un cabinet comme Grant Thornton Executive (anciennement DI Finance). Via la mise en place de managers de transition de nombreuses missions ont été conduites chaque année sur des projets dont beaucoup étaient de la transformation ou du retournement dans des situations critiques.

  • Siemens Mobility - Co-operating Officer

    Châtillon cedex 2000 - 2004

Formations

