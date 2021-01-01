Philippe Bénard is Senior Advisor for GRANT THORNTON Executive and for SOCIETEX Corporate Finance in Paris. Previously, he was a founding partner of NewBridge Partners and has been with the Firm since 2004 to 2012. This firm was dedicated to interim management.



Most of his career has been spent as an executive director in industry and B2B services with international groups such as Alcatel, Cegelec, Neiman, Xerox, Elektrowatt and Siemens.



He has built up considerable experience in company reorganization, turnaround and also development with many corporations, particularly in the areas of security, construction technology, electronic components, telecoms, office technology, railways and automotive OE manufacture. Philippe was involved in the set up of Siemens' security systems division in France through a series of acquisitions.



Philippe Bénard holds a degree in engineering from ESME, is a graduate of ESSEC and holds an Executive MBA from



Mes compétences :

Recrutement