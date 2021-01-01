Philippe BOURDET

-
La grande famille des retraités
- Retraité
2015 - maintenant
-
Schneider Automation
- Responsable marketing solutions
1996 - 2015
-
Schneider Automation
- Responsable marketing réseaux
1995 - 1999
-
Schneider Electric GmbH - Ratingen (Allemagne)
- Responsable marketing stratégique automatismes
1991 - 1995
-
Télémécanique
- Responsable développement OS et réseaux
1983 - 1991
-
Digital Automation Corp. - Corte Madera (USA)
- Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué
1982 - 1983
-
Télémécanique
- Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué
1979 - 1981
-
INSA Lyon département Informatique
- Enseignant - chercheur
1976 - 1978