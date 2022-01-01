Menu

Philippe DERRE

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ballan-Miré

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LASER - DIRECTEUR DE CENTRE

    Paris 2000 - 2007

Formations

  • ISEA EDC (Neuilly Sur Seine)

    Neuilly Sur Seine 1985 - 1987 COMMERCE INTERNATIONNAL

Réseau