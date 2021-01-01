Retail
Philippe ZECH
Philippe ZECH
SURESNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Capgemini
- Account Manager
SURESNES
2010 - 2018
Xerox Global Services
- Account Manager
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2010
2007 à 2010 Account Manager EDF / GDF SUEZ
2002 à 2007 Account Manager Institutions Européennes
PA Consulting Group
- Consultant senior
Londres
1999 - 2002
De 1998 à 2002 PA Consulting / KORN FERRY STRASBOURG PARIS
Consultant senior (Recrutement par approche directe) sur activités Financial and Industry ( France/Europe)
CERG
- Ingénieur Commercial
Le Pont de Claix
1991 - 1998
1992 à 1996 Ingénieur Commercial Strasbourg
1995 à 1996 Consultant en Gestion Trésorerie Paris
1997 à 1999 Manager Filiale SOFT FINANCE Pointe à Pitre
Formations
ICSV CNAM
Paris
1994 - 1996
UNISTRA
Strasbourg
1986 - 1990
Réseau
Antoine HINERSCHIED
Benoit GRIES
Open (Levallois-Perret)
Christophe GAVIGNET
Damien LAURENT
Isabelle MARIE ( HEURTIER)
Michel CIEPLINSKI
Patrick PROUST
Peggy MERLET
Rachid GHOFRANE
Yves DE LA PORTE