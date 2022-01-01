Menu

Pierre-Etienne LEVEQUE

Wangen bei Dübendorf

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Engineer
Conception
Modelling
Transport ferroviaire
Bahntechnik
Systems Design
Lokomotiven / Locomotives

Entreprises

  • Skyguide - Ab Initio Trainee, UAC Air Traffic controller

    Wangen bei Dübendorf 2017 - maintenant

  • Bombardier Transportation - ATP System Engineer

    Crespin 2014 - 2017

  • Egis Rail - Rolling Stock Engineer

    2013 - 2014 Location :
    Lille (France)

    Subject:
    Transport capacity doubling on Lille's metro line 1, including renewal of the rolling stock, modification of the existing rolling stock and renewal of the CBTC System - Work manager

    Responsibilities:
    - Rolling stock studies, manufacturing/modifying process and testing specifications validation
    - Follow-up activities (Main tasks):
    + New Rolling Stock manufacturing and qualifying
    + Existing Rolling Stock modifying and qualifying in order to be part of a new CBTC System
    - Leading of official acceptances of work

  • EGIS RAIL - Engineer

    2010 - 2013 Location:
    Lyon (France) - Train Control and Signalling Department (TC&S)

    Subject:
    Lyon's B metro line extension to Oullins - Renewal of the automatic train control and of the signalling system along the existing line, Development along the new extension.

    Responsibilities and Achievements:
    - CBTC System functional studies and testing specifications validation
    - Signalling studies validation
    - Equipments realisation, qualification ant installation control
    - Signalling equipments installation and testing supervision
    - Rolling stock and ATC functional testing supervision
    - Setting-up and leading of official acceptances of work
    - Existing line re-examination follow-up

  • ALSTOM Transport - Intern

    2009 - 2009 4 Months Internship

    Location:
    Aytrée (Close to La Rochelle - France) - Very High Speed Trains/"Trains Communicating and Monitoring Systems" Platform/ "Functional Studies" department

    Subject:
    Think and develop a digital "Carnet de Bord" for the AGV NTV project.

    Tasks:
    - Specification of the need
    - Functional and technical specification of the solution
    - Development of the "Carnet de Bord" on CoDeSys software
    - Testing of the solution on ALSTOM AGV's Laboram (ground equivalent to the AGV's embedded processing systems, for development and testing purposes)

  • FAIVELEY Transport - Intern

    Saint Denis 2008 - 2008 7 Weeks internship

    Location : Leipzig

    Subject : Trains climatisation disposals networking faisability study, for remote maintenance or software uploading purposes.

    Tasks:
    - Evaluation of the need and environment (technical integration issues)
    - Proposition of technical solutions
    - Products and manufacturers first selection through Innotrans phone book
    - Phoning to foreign manufacturers (English, Swiss, German, French) to get technical details and prices for their products
    - Presentation in german of the identified solutions (media, protocol, product, price, technical caracteristics)

  • SNCF - Intern

    2007 - 2007 2 Months internship

    Location: Paris Gare de Lyon - EIM TGV Villeneuve St Georges et Conflans

    Subject:
    TGV PSE inspection at their arrival

    Tasks:
    - TGV PSE trains recorded defaults uploading at their arrival in order to switch them to the apropriate maintenance
    - Visit of Conflans and Villeneuve St Georges TGV maintenance centers
    - Visit of IRIS 320 (french rail network inspection train)

  • LOCABOAT Holidays - Intern

    2006 - 2006 Boats and boats’ equipments maintenance (oil change, batteries, shell repairing, boots…)
    Boats piloting teaching to the tourists (piloting, mooring, locks…)

