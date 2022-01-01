Pierre-Etienne LEVEQUE

Mes compétences :
Engineer
Conception
Modelling
Transport ferroviaire
Bahntechnik
Systems Design
Lokomotiven / Locomotives
Entreprises
Skyguide
- Ab Initio Trainee, UAC Air Traffic controller
Wangen bei Dübendorf 2017 - maintenant
Bombardier Transportation
- ATP System Engineer
Crespin2014 - 2017
Egis Rail
- Rolling Stock Engineer
2013 - 2014Location :
Lille (France)
Subject:
Transport capacity doubling on Lille's metro line 1, including renewal of the rolling stock, modification of the existing rolling stock and renewal of the CBTC System - Work manager
Responsibilities:
- Rolling stock studies, manufacturing/modifying process and testing specifications validation
- Follow-up activities (Main tasks):
+ New Rolling Stock manufacturing and qualifying
+ Existing Rolling Stock modifying and qualifying in order to be part of a new CBTC System
- Leading of official acceptances of work
EGIS RAIL
- Engineer
2010 - 2013Location:
Lyon (France) - Train Control and Signalling Department (TC&S)
Subject:
Lyon's B metro line extension to Oullins - Renewal of the automatic train control and of the signalling system along the existing line, Development along the new extension.
Responsibilities and Achievements:
- CBTC System functional studies and testing specifications validation
- Signalling studies validation
- Equipments realisation, qualification ant installation control
- Signalling equipments installation and testing supervision
- Rolling stock and ATC functional testing supervision
- Setting-up and leading of official acceptances of work
- Existing line re-examination follow-up
ALSTOM Transport
- Intern
2009 - 20094 Months Internship
Location:
Aytrée (Close to La Rochelle - France) - Very High Speed Trains/"Trains Communicating and Monitoring Systems" Platform/ "Functional Studies" department
Subject:
Think and develop a digital "Carnet de Bord" for the AGV NTV project.
Tasks:
- Specification of the need
- Functional and technical specification of the solution
- Development of the "Carnet de Bord" on CoDeSys software
- Testing of the solution on ALSTOM AGV's Laboram (ground equivalent to the AGV's embedded processing systems, for development and testing purposes)
FAIVELEY Transport
- Intern
Saint Denis2008 - 20087 Weeks internship
Location : Leipzig
Subject : Trains climatisation disposals networking faisability study, for remote maintenance or software uploading purposes.
Tasks:
- Evaluation of the need and environment (technical integration issues)
- Proposition of technical solutions
- Products and manufacturers first selection through Innotrans phone book
- Phoning to foreign manufacturers (English, Swiss, German, French) to get technical details and prices for their products
- Presentation in german of the identified solutions (media, protocol, product, price, technical caracteristics)
SNCF
- Intern
2007 - 20072 Months internship
Location: Paris Gare de Lyon - EIM TGV Villeneuve St Georges et Conflans
Subject:
TGV PSE inspection at their arrival
Tasks:
- TGV PSE trains recorded defaults uploading at their arrival in order to switch them to the apropriate maintenance
- Visit of Conflans and Villeneuve St Georges TGV maintenance centers
- Visit of IRIS 320 (french rail network inspection train)
LOCABOAT Holidays
- Intern
2006 - 2006Boats and boats’ equipments maintenance (oil change, batteries, shell repairing, boots…)
Boats piloting teaching to the tourists (piloting, mooring, locks…)
Formations
Skyguide Swiss Air Navigation Services Ltd. (Wangen Bei Dübendorf)
Wangen Bei Dübendorf2017 - 2018ACS Rating
FABEC Basic course completed in September 2017
ACS Rating completed in March 2018
Laval2005 - 2010A good knowledge of mechanical, electricity and embedded systems (especially in transportation systems) was given to me trough the lessons followed at the ESTACA, and the internships lead in several companies along the studies over there.