Pierre FERRAND

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Corporate finance
Finance
Financial Analysis
Microsoft Project
Project Finance

Entreprises

  • Mansartis Finance - M&A Analyst

    2011 - maintenant • Participated in pitching phases through the analysis of several companies activities, industries and financials.
    • Identified and qualified potential targets or acquirers through an extensive analysis of the industry.
    • Valued companies using transaction and trading multiples.
    • Modelled indebtedness capacity and cash flows.
    • Wrote sell-side and buy-side memorandum.
    • Participated in investors presentations during the execution phase.
    • Participated in deals final steps: Organisation of the Data Room and coordination of the different stakeholders (client, buyer or investors, banks, lawyers and auditors).

  • Service Epargne Entreprise, S2E - Financial Controller

    2009 - 2010 Subsidiary of four banks : SG, BNP P, AXA, HSBC

    Responsibilities:
    • Assisted the Financial director in the analysis of the cost structure and the development
    of a saving plan for the shake-up of the company
    • Prepared and presented various studies for the head office: project profitability and
    department productivity
    • Developed and implemented ratios and management tools
    • Participated in the implementation of the ABC method with a consulting group
    • Assisted the Financial Director in the elaboration of the 2010 budget
    • Prepared rolling forecasts and monthly closings

  • Galeries Lafayette - Supply Manager Assistant

    Paris 2008 - 2008 • Managed a supplier portfolio
    • Resolved litigations with suppliers: negotiation and legal action
    • Recovered debt for some litigation

Formations

  • Grenoble Graduate School Of Business

    Grenoble 2010 - 2012 MSc Finance

    • Accredited AACSB, EQUIS and MBAs
    • Core topics: Corporate Finance, Financial Markets, Financial Analysis, LBO, Mergers and
    Acquisitions, Investment Valuation, Asset Management

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 2007 - 2011 Corporate Finance, Accounting, Strategy and Business Law

    Master in Management - • Second year in the “Global Tech” program. Selective English program focused on innovation, strategy and entrepreneurship
    • Overall business program during the first year.

