Pierre FERRAND

Mes compétences :
Corporate finance
Finance
Financial Analysis
Microsoft Project
Project Finance
Entreprises
Mansartis Finance
- M&A Analyst
2011 - maintenant• Participated in pitching phases through the analysis of several companies activities, industries and financials.
• Identified and qualified potential targets or acquirers through an extensive analysis of the industry.
• Valued companies using transaction and trading multiples.
• Modelled indebtedness capacity and cash flows.
• Wrote sell-side and buy-side memorandum.
• Participated in investors presentations during the execution phase.
• Participated in deals final steps: Organisation of the Data Room and coordination of the different stakeholders (client, buyer or investors, banks, lawyers and auditors).
Service Epargne Entreprise, S2E
- Financial Controller
2009 - 2010Subsidiary of four banks : SG, BNP P, AXA, HSBC
Responsibilities:
• Assisted the Financial director in the analysis of the cost structure and the development
of a saving plan for the shake-up of the company
• Prepared and presented various studies for the head office: project profitability and
department productivity
• Developed and implemented ratios and management tools
• Participated in the implementation of the ABC method with a consulting group
• Assisted the Financial Director in the elaboration of the 2010 budget
• Prepared rolling forecasts and monthly closings
Galeries Lafayette
- Supply Manager Assistant
Paris2008 - 2008• Managed a supplier portfolio
• Resolved litigations with suppliers: negotiation and legal action
• Recovered debt for some litigation