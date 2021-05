Pierre JACQUEMOT

Result driven sales professional with + 20 years’ experience in addressing challenges and transformation of global corporations :

Design, Execution & Management of multi-year sales strategy

Development & Leverage of high level CxO relationship

Design & management of cross-cultural global accounts units

Change Management design for Global Accounts BU

Design of Global Account Transformation Programs

Design & execution of International portfolio strategies

Technology savvy across products, services & software LOBs

French & English bilingual



Mes compétences :

Export

International business development

Stratégie de communication

Business planning

Management commercial

Corporate Strategy

Marketing stratégique

Conduite du changement

Managed Services

Global account management

B2B

Partenariats stratégiques