Quentin DE MOT

-
Beijaflore
- Consultant
Paris
2009 - maintenant
-
France Telecom
- Service Integration Coordinator
Paris
2008 - 2009
Coordination for the integration of new FT shared services (internet and mobile) within the International Operational Center of Orange (IOCO) and the Operational Readiness for International Services (ORIS) team.
Ensure the readiness of services in order to allow a high quality level of support by our operational teams (Supervision, Customer Care & Change Management) once services have been launched.
Working in an ITIL oriented environment and ITIL Foundation V3 Certified
-
Axen
- Consultant
2007 - 2009
At Axen, active in IT & Telecommunications Consulting, part of Alten Group (10.000 employees)
Experiences in field of Telecom and IT industries, from Project Management & Service Management to Process Improvement.
-
Ericsson
- Site Sharing Coordinator for Mobistar
MASSY
2007 - 2008
As an Axen consultant, I was Proximus, Belgacom and Clearwire SPoC (Single Point of Contact) for Mobistar handling and dispatching all requests between Mobistar and other operators (Px, BGC and CLW) concerning site/pylon sharing. Including project management, negociations, sites follow up, meetings with other OLO's, problem resolution and conflict management between operators.
-
Mobistar
- Site Sharing Coordinator
Bois Colombes
2007 - 2007
Proximus SPoC (Single Point of Contact) handling and dispatching all requests between Mobistar and Proximus concerning site/pylon sharing.