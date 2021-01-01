Retail
Romain DUPUY
Romain DUPUY
BAYONNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IBERPAPEL
- Technico-commercial export
2014 - maintenant
Développer et fidéliser un portefeuille client. Gestion des commandes, de la logistique et du service après-vente.
AXA
- Chargé de Clientèle
Nanterre
2011 - maintenant
Century 21
- Négociateur Immobilier
Lisses
2010 - 2010
Formations
Lycée René Cassin
Bayonne
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Carole LAFFONT
Christian SALVADOR
Denis DUFAU
Guillaume DELOGE
Jonathan GERSINGER
Kévin BRETON
Marie-Pierre DURIS
Mickael RICHAUD
Mickaël SANTACREU
Violette JOANTEGUY
