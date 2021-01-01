Romain FAVROT

-
TOTAL, Division Raffinage Marketing
maintenant
-
Total Marine Fuels
- Secrétaire Général
2018 - maintenant
-
Total
- Business Developer
COURBEVOIE
2016 - 2018
-
TOTAL MADAGASCAR
- Directeur Financier
2012 - 2016
-
TOTAL MALI
- Directeur Financier
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2012
-
Total
- Assistant Financier en Gestion et Organisation
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
Expertise financière et assistance en gestion et organisation auprès des filiales du Groupe, essentiellement sur la zone Afrique - Moyen Orient.
-
Total
- Responsable Contrôle de Gestion - Direction Achats RM
COURBEVOIE
2005 - 2008
-
Totalgaz
- Contrôleur de Gestion opérationnel
COURBEVOIE
2002 - 2005