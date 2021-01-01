Menu

Romain FAVROT

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • TOTAL, Division Raffinage Marketing

    maintenant

  • Total Marine Fuels - Secrétaire Général

    2018 - maintenant

  • Total - Business Developer

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2018

  • TOTAL MADAGASCAR - Directeur Financier

    2012 - 2016

  • TOTAL MALI - Directeur Financier

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2012

  • Total - Assistant Financier en Gestion et Organisation

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2010 Expertise financière et assistance en gestion et organisation auprès des filiales du Groupe, essentiellement sur la zone Afrique - Moyen Orient.

  • Total - Responsable Contrôle de Gestion - Direction Achats RM

    COURBEVOIE 2005 - 2008

  • Totalgaz - Contrôleur de Gestion opérationnel

    COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

