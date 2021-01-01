Romain LEGENDRE

-
Parfums Christian Dior
- Chargé de projet Achats Packaging Parfums
2019 - maintenant
-
Parfums Christian Dior
- Gestionnaire Logistique Industrielle UP Parfums
2014 - 2019
-
Wall Street English France (Orléans)
- Formation
2014 - 2014
-
CECAF MAQUILLAGE
- Responsable Planning / Ordo/ Adv / Appro
Saint Jean de Braye
2012 - 2014
-
COSMETIC COLLECTIONS
- Responsable Planning / Ordonnancement / Adv / Approvisionnement
2011 - 2012
-
V2PHARM
- Responsable Planning
2008 - 2010
-
GROUPE PILLON AUDI / VOLKSWAGEN / SKODA
- Technicien qualité
2006 - 2007
-
SHISEIDO International FRANCE
- Technicien de production
2006 - 2006