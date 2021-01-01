Menu

Romain LEGENDRE

ORLÉANS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Parfums Christian Dior - Chargé de projet Achats Packaging Parfums

    2019 - maintenant

  • Parfums Christian Dior - Gestionnaire Logistique Industrielle UP Parfums

    2014 - 2019

  • Wall Street English France (Orléans) - Formation

    2014 - 2014

  • CECAF MAQUILLAGE - Responsable Planning / Ordo/ Adv / Appro

    Saint Jean de Braye 2012 - 2014

  • COSMETIC COLLECTIONS - Responsable Planning / Ordonnancement / Adv / Approvisionnement

    2011 - 2012

  • V2PHARM - Responsable Planning

    2008 - 2010

  • GROUPE PILLON AUDI / VOLKSWAGEN / SKODA - Technicien qualité

    2006 - 2007

  • SHISEIDO International FRANCE - Technicien de production

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • AFPI Bourgogne

    Auxerre 2006 - 2007 Licence MASP option : Technicien QSE

  • Université Orléans OGP

    Orleans 2003 - 2006 DUT OGP - QLIO

  • Lycée Sainte Croix St Euverte (Orleans)

    Orleans 1999 - 2003 Baccalauréat STI Génie Mécanique

Réseau

