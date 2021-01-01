Romain LEGENDRE

Mes compétences :
Consulting
6 SIGMA
Microsoft Office
Solidworks
ProEngineer
DBS
DIAGNOSTICS
Risk Assessment and Management
Fault detection
SIS-Web
Auditing
Entreprises
Gm Consultant
- Expert Technique
vitrolles2017 - maintenantExpertise Technique sur sinistre.
William Adams
- Integrated Technologies Specialist
2012 - 2017Support and develop Technology Products for Caterpillar. Products such as CAES, Cat Grade Control, Product Link and Vision Link, VIMS, Minegem etc.
Test new devices through Field Follow projects, try new systems with a view of integrating them.
Safety and Forensics Engineering Group
- Senior Consultant - Risk
2012 - 2012
Clemeco
- Mechanical Engineer
2011 - 2012I was mainly in charge of MDG No:15 inspections around Singleton, NSW. (Hunter Valley Region)
MDG No:15 is a Mechanical Design Guideline, from the Department of Primary Industries of New South Wales, which focuses on the safety of the mobile equipment entering mine sites, by refering to relevant Australian Standards.
Our main customers are the Mines themselves, their contractors and suppliers, but we also deal directly with the equipment manufacturers, who are getting more and more interested in delivering equipment that are already compliant with the NSW Regulations and the Australian Standards.
Main Achievements: Developed a strong command of MDG15 and performed 110 inspections in 11 months.
Westrac Pty Ltd
- Plant Mechanic
2007 - 2011As a qualified plant mechanic, I had to assemble, repair and service Caterpillar equipments (Machines or components) for the mining and earthmoving industries. I worked in a general workshop in Cobar NSW for 2 years, (which included 2 underground mid life rebuilds) then in the Transmission section in the Component rebuilt centre (8 months) and finally in the New Machines section (In singleton NSW) where I assembled Haul Trucks (785 to 793Ds, for 16 months).
Main Achievement: started without any experience on the tools, (Only a theoretical mechanical background) went through jobs and developed the skills, to finally gain a Mechanical Trade Certificate through Trade Recognition Assessment.
The Australian Outback was a challenging and rewarding way into Australia.
Bergerat-Monnoyeur
- Technical Support Representative
Saint-Denis2004 - 2007Bergerat-Monnoyeur is the Caterpillar Dealer for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Algeria. B-M is part of the Groupe Monnoyeur.
As a technical Communicator, I provided technical assistance over the phone, for customers and field technicians, for a specific range of Caterpillar machines. (Wheeled and Tracked Excavators 7 to 25T + Work Tools). I also had to perform field assistance for new machines, and broadcast technical information from Caterpillar to the Regions' head offices and branches.
Main achievements: Developped expertise in Caterpillar Excavators and Work Tools solutions while performing diagnostics and providing field servicemen with technical informations and assistance for repairs.
Caterpillar Matériels Routiers
- Final Year Project - Internship
2003 - 2004Caterpillar Materiels Routiers is a Business Unit part of Caterpillar Global Paving Division. The Rantigny facility (France)is the world supplier for soil and utility (small) compactors.
During my Internship for last year at ENSAM Paris-Tech, I was involved in the settlement of the Sarbanes-Oxley Certification.
French Army
- Mechanic
1997 - 1998Decommissioning and disposal of a fleet of 90 trucks.
Maintenance of current fleet of 50 trucks.
(Helicopter Base)
Formations
Caterpillar University (On Line)
On Line2009 - 2009Caterpillar Certified Sales Professional
College of Marketing and Distribution - Caterpillar induction program containing a thorough technical curriculum on Caterpillar Equipment and sales courses.
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris2000 - 2004Masters Degree
AEI-NOOSR Assessment: Equivalent to an Australian Masters Degree.