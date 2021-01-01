Menu

Romain LEGENDRE

vitrolles

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Consulting
6 SIGMA
Microsoft Office
Solidworks
ProEngineer
DBS
DIAGNOSTICS
Risk Assessment and Management
Fault detection
SIS-Web
Auditing

Entreprises

  • Gm Consultant - Expert Technique

    vitrolles 2017 - maintenant Expertise Technique sur sinistre.

  • William Adams - Integrated Technologies Specialist

    2012 - 2017 Support and develop Technology Products for Caterpillar. Products such as CAES, Cat Grade Control, Product Link and Vision Link, VIMS, Minegem etc.
    Test new devices through Field Follow projects, try new systems with a view of integrating them.

  • Safety and Forensics Engineering Group - Senior Consultant - Risk

    2012 - 2012

  • Clemeco - Mechanical Engineer

    2011 - 2012 I was mainly in charge of MDG No:15 inspections around Singleton, NSW. (Hunter Valley Region)
    MDG No:15 is a Mechanical Design Guideline, from the Department of Primary Industries of New South Wales, which focuses on the safety of the mobile equipment entering mine sites, by refering to relevant Australian Standards.
    Our main customers are the Mines themselves, their contractors and suppliers, but we also deal directly with the equipment manufacturers, who are getting more and more interested in delivering equipment that are already compliant with the NSW Regulations and the Australian Standards.
    Main Achievements: Developed a strong command of MDG15 and performed 110 inspections in 11 months.

  • Westrac Pty Ltd - Plant Mechanic

    2007 - 2011 As a qualified plant mechanic, I had to assemble, repair and service Caterpillar equipments (Machines or components) for the mining and earthmoving industries. I worked in a general workshop in Cobar NSW for 2 years, (which included 2 underground mid life rebuilds) then in the Transmission section in the Component rebuilt centre (8 months) and finally in the New Machines section (In singleton NSW) where I assembled Haul Trucks (785 to 793Ds, for 16 months).
    Main Achievement: started without any experience on the tools, (Only a theoretical mechanical background) went through jobs and developed the skills, to finally gain a Mechanical Trade Certificate through Trade Recognition Assessment.
    The Australian Outback was a challenging and rewarding way into Australia.

  • Bergerat-Monnoyeur - Technical Support Representative

    Saint-Denis 2004 - 2007 Bergerat-Monnoyeur is the Caterpillar Dealer for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Algeria. B-M is part of the Groupe Monnoyeur.
    As a technical Communicator, I provided technical assistance over the phone, for customers and field technicians, for a specific range of Caterpillar machines. (Wheeled and Tracked Excavators 7 to 25T + Work Tools). I also had to perform field assistance for new machines, and broadcast technical information from Caterpillar to the Regions' head offices and branches.
    Main achievements: Developped expertise in Caterpillar Excavators and Work Tools solutions while performing diagnostics and providing field servicemen with technical informations and assistance for repairs.

  • Caterpillar Matériels Routiers - Final Year Project - Internship

    2003 - 2004 Caterpillar Materiels Routiers is a Business Unit part of Caterpillar Global Paving Division. The Rantigny facility (France)is the world supplier for soil and utility (small) compactors.
    During my Internship for last year at ENSAM Paris-Tech, I was involved in the settlement of the Sarbanes-Oxley Certification.

  • French Army - Mechanic

    1997 - 1998 Decommissioning and disposal of a fleet of 90 trucks.
    Maintenance of current fleet of 50 trucks.
    (Helicopter Base)

Formations

  • Caterpillar University (On Line)

    On Line 2009 - 2009 Caterpillar Certified Sales Professional

    College of Marketing and Distribution - Caterpillar induction program containing a thorough technical curriculum on Caterpillar Equipment and sales courses.

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2004 Masters Degree

    AEI-NOOSR Assessment: Equivalent to an Australian Masters Degree.

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 1998 - 2000 Génie Mécanique et Productique

    Mechanical Engineering & Production - AEI-NOOSR Assessment: Equivalent to an Australian AQF Advanced Diploma.

  • Université Pau - Pays De L'Adour

    Pau 1996 - 1997 General degree

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Betharram

    Lestelle Betharram 1995 - 1996 French Baccalauréat

    High School leaving certificate - Scientific with Maths as a major.

  • Lycée Louis Barthou

    Pau 1992 - 1995

