Romain LEPOUTRE

Risk Data and Analytics Leader -

After 18 months of experience in a French IT Consultancy company, and 2 years of Leadership Program within GE (IMLP - Information Management Leadership Program, consisting of four six-month rotational assignments and intensive IT and project management training), I joined the GE Capital EMEA Risk team, where I managed tools and processes required for performing analytics, and enabling effective regulatory and internal reporting.



My expertise include:

- Working with various teams in a matrix environment (GECC, GEC International and local teams, including risk, IT, and Finance)

- Ensuring clear communication to the Senior Leadership Team (CRO/CFO) on project progress and on quarterly processes (requiring their sign off/certification)

- Understanding functional aspects but also technical aspects of the various tools used for reporting (Business Object, Teradata, SAS, Spotfire, Qlikview…)



Specialties: Analytics, Risk Data, Risk Reporting, Basel III, Project Management, IT



Mes compétences :

project management

IT