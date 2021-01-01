Menu

Romain LEPOUTRE

Paris La Défense Cedex

En résumé

Risk Data and Analytics Leader -
After 18 months of experience in a French IT Consultancy company, and 2 years of Leadership Program within GE (IMLP - Information Management Leadership Program, consisting of four six-month rotational assignments and intensive IT and project management training), I joined the GE Capital EMEA Risk team, where I managed tools and processes required for performing analytics, and enabling effective regulatory and internal reporting.

My expertise include:
- Working with various teams in a matrix environment (GECC, GEC International and local teams, including risk, IT, and Finance)
- Ensuring clear communication to the Senior Leadership Team (CRO/CFO) on project progress and on quarterly processes (requiring their sign off/certification)
- Understanding functional aspects but also technical aspects of the various tools used for reporting (Business Object, Teradata, SAS, Spotfire, Qlikview…)

Specialties: Analytics, Risk Data, Risk Reporting, Basel III, Project Management, IT

Mes compétences :
project management
IT

Entreprises

  • GE Capital - Portfolio Risk Reporting and ALLL Leader - GE Capital France

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2015 - maintenant As portfolio management and ALLL leader, I am leading the Analytics team responsible for modeling, planning and following the main portfolio risk metrics:
    • Management of the quarterly reporting for our Factoring and Equipment finance products (Portfolio Quality Reviews)
    • Management of the Reserve model and Credit Cost calculation and follow up, and report out to HQ, Finance, and Senior Management
    • Management of the Business Planning process, forecasting the credit costs to be included into P&L planning
    • Coordination of the risk activities related to the Business Sale of GE Capital France. I was the main risk contact of the Business Development team during the critical activities of Q&As received from bidders in order to make their offer.

  • GE Capital EMEA - Risk Information Leader EMEA

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2011 - maintenant Reporting to the EMEA Portfolio Analytics and Decision Technology Leader, I am responsible for the processes related to credit risk reporting to GE Capital Headquarters, used for risk consolidation, internal and regulatory reporting.
    - Management of the monthly reporting process, involving 20 European platforms
    - Owner of the European Risk DataWarehouse
    - Management of risk data enhancement projects to comply with additional internal or regulatory risk reporting requirements. Functional ownership for all impacts on EMEA managed applications, and ccordination with local IT, Risk and Finance teams in platforms for the implementations of changes on their local systems.

  • General Electric (GE Capital EMEA) - IT Risk Project Manager

    2007 - 2010 Part of GE Capital EMEA Enterprise Risk Management and Capital Allocation team, I am responsible for delivering IT Risk related projects related to regulatory and Internal reporting:
    - I am responsible for the infrastructure and application used for the Basel II regulatory reporting of all GE Capital EMEA regulated entities (11 banks across Europe).
    - I implemented the setup of the Basel II Capital EMEA Center Of Excellence (COE) that performs monthly operations required for the calculation of the Solvency ratio, and I am managing the offshore team performing these operations
    - I implemented standard reports to comply with Basel II Regulatory Reportings (ICAAP, Pillar II, Pillar III).
    - I manage the integration of additional businesses (e.g. following an acquisition) into our infrastructure and overall processes, working closely with IT, Risk and Finance teams.
    - Working with all 20 GE Capital EMEA businesses, I am managing Risk Information projects, liaising between GE Capital HQ and European platforms to comply with initiatives driven by GE Capital Corporation (GECC) Risk Analytics team and required for GECC internal and External reporting.

  • General Electric - IMLP - Information Management Leadership Program

    Paris 2005 - 2007 IT Leadership program consisting of four six-month rotational assignments and intensive IT and Project management training.
    I performed the following assignment within GE Commercial Finance businesses:
    - GE Real Estate Europe (Paris) - Business analyst in Asset Management Reporting tools
    - GE Corporate Finance Services Europe (London) - Management of a project to monitor applications, infrastructure and support team performance for all CFS Europe corporate applications.
    - GE Capital Solution Europe (London) - Project Manager in Business intelligence team
    - GE Real Estate Europe (London) - IT Project manager in Document Management program

  • Sopra Group - IT analyst

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Member of a Third Party Maintenance project on the provisioning application of SFR cell phone network. I was responsible for:
    - Analysis of the client requirement and the impacts on the application
    - Implementation (technologies MVS, COBOL, CICS, MQSeries)
    - Management of the testing phase (User Acceptance Tests, Integration test, and preparation of the production move)
    - Level II support on production issues on provisioning chain

  • Atos Origin - Business Analyst Intern

    Bezons 2003 - 2003 End of Study Internship within the team responsible for the migration of the email platform of Freeserve (UK affiliate of Wanadoo) to the Atos Origin Infrastructure.
    - Analysis of differences between functionalities of the 2 solutions.
    - Management of the development team for the implementations of new requirement
    - Management of User Acceptance tests with the customer

Formations

