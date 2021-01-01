Retail
Sandrine QUILES
Sandrine QUILES
BRUMATH
Entreprises
FRAICHEUR DISTRIBUTION
- Franchisée Indépendante
2009 - maintenant
ELIOR
- Responsable de Secteur
Courbevoie
2008 - 2009
Communauté Urbaine de Strasbourg
- Responsable Secteur Nettoyage
Strasbourg
2007 - 2008
Alsacienne de Restauration
- Responsable Gestion Distribution Automatique
2005 - 2007
Alsacienne de Restauration
- Responsable d'Unités
2002 - 2005
Formations
Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles CESI Villers les Nancy
Villers Les Nancy
2002 - 2003
MAITRISE EN MANAGEMENT INDUSTRIEL
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas CAF Hotelier
Illkirch
1996 - 1997
LICENCE DE GESTION
Lycée Jean Rostand
Strasbourg
1994 - 1996
BTS DIETETIQUE
Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur faculté de médecine
Strasbourg
1992 - 1994
DEUG BIOLOGIE
Lycée Jean Monnet
Strasbourg
1988 - 1992
BAC D
Réseau
Anne MITERNIQUE
Caroline DIETRICH SIMON (DIETRICH)
Christine GENIN
David VIDAL
Elmejdoubi HOURIA
Emile KUNTZ
Guillaume BOYER
Herve LECOUTURIER
Mélanie BEROUD
Philippe TROUVE
