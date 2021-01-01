Menu

Sandrine QUILES

BRUMATH

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • FRAICHEUR DISTRIBUTION - Franchisée Indépendante

    2009 - maintenant

  • ELIOR - Responsable de Secteur

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009

  • Communauté Urbaine de Strasbourg - Responsable Secteur Nettoyage

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2008

  • Alsacienne de Restauration - Responsable Gestion Distribution Automatique

    2005 - 2007

  • Alsacienne de Restauration - Responsable d'Unités

    2002 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

