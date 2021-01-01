Menu

Sandrine SPANGENBERG

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Mes compétences :
Pilotage de projets
Droit social et du travail
Gestion des ressources humaines
Traduction
Paie
Pilotage et gestion des compétences
Droit international et de l’Union européenne
Développement RH
Management opérationnel
Relations sociales
Audit qualité
Conduite du changement
human resources
Government Legislation
Change Management
annual planning
Recruitment management
Payroll
ISO 900X Standard
HR Management
Compensation management
responsible for performed payroll operations
administrative management
Training design
Taxation
Sage Accounting Software
Responsible for Management
Quality Management
Management control
Health and Safety Management
Competency Planning
Competencies management

Entreprises

  • Transdev - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2019 - maintenant Responsable des Ressources Humaines de la Business Unit du Pôle Aéroportuaire
    Management service RH (4 personnes)
    Management Recrutement, Relations sociales, Disciplinaire, Gestion carrières
    Etudes de projets RH, reporting social

  • OPHS - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2016 - 2017 Management RH, conduite équipe RH
    Relations sociales, négociations NAO, accords entreprises
    Conformité juridique restructurations, études contrats de travail
    Accompagnement Direction et services rattachés

  • Catering - Human Resources Manager

    2016 - 2016 Employee-relations issues: planning and meeting with union representatives
    Social legislation: follow up, assistance for the Direction
    Provisional Job and Competency Planning: Implementing and update job and task descriptions
    Career management: planning – performance interviews and support
    Recruitment: Control work agencies

  • Lindner Group - Human Resources Manager

    2002 - 2015 Creation of the HR department for the French group-subsidiary, management HR goals and administrative personal management.
    Support for the Direction and operative managers for the Compliance with laws and regulations and the day-to-day management responsibilities
    for the multidisciplinary teams.
    Change management: needs identification, implementing development actions and careers management: Provisional Job and Competency
    Planning, annual performance interviews, follow-up, training for managers and employees, feed-back, review.
    Compensation management: implementing payroll software, drawing-up budget and annual planning, controlling of salary and variable components,
    responsible for performed payroll operations and controls, processing and control payroll contribution, producing annual report N4DS.
    Training: drawing-up budget and annual planning, negotiation fees, school and organism relations, folow-up training accounts (CPF), relations with
    engineering schools for training implementations, end-of-curse-internships, mentoring, professional integration and trainee folow-up.
    Social legislation and employee-relations issues: follow-up and implementation of staff representative elections, legislative and social oversight,
    advising for the Direction.
    Recruitment: needs assessment and recruitment management (creation job referentials, job descriptions, sourcing, recruitment, interviews, conclusion
    of contract of employment, integrating employees).
    HR procedures and Health and Safety Management: analysis and implementing, follow-up, writing Health and Safety `Unique document', relations
    occupational health department.
    HR Communication: remodelling intranet with the Mother House, implementing database.
    Management, control and coordination implementing ISO 9001 for the subsidiary, writing and update reference documents, development intern and
    extern audits with the central department in Germany.

  • Lindner Group - BTP - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2002 - 2015 Création département RH filiale française groupe, management et gestion RH, accompagnement direction et managers opérationnels sur conformité législative et gestion équipes.
    Accompagnement des changements : identification besoins, mise en place actions développement et gestion carrières, GPEC, entretiens annuels, suivi, formation managers et salariés, analyse.
    Pilotage Rémunération : mise en place logiciel paie, élaboration et gestion budget annuel, vérification, établissement et contrôle paie et cotisations sociales, N4DS.
    Gestion relations sociales
    Pilotage formation, recrutement, relations écoles, droit social.
    Rédaction processus rh et mise en œuvre avec suivi hst, document unique, médecine du travail.
    Responsable Qualité filiale française : Pilotage, contrôle et coordination mise en œuvre ISO 9001 de la filiale.
    Rédaction et mise à jour documents management qualité.
    Mise au point audits internes et externes avec département central Maison Mère.

  • Lindner Group - Bilingual executive assistant

    2001 - 2002 Prospection tender procedures, search for potential clients, assistance for the French subsidiary. Technical translations.

  • Direction du Commissariat (Logistic) - Ministry of Defence - Human Resources Manager

    1987 - 1999 Personal and task manager - Direction du Commissariat (Logistic) - Ministry of Defence in Germany -
    HR management and administrative management for personal from different nationalities.
    Controlling for the attached services, implementing databases.
    Legislative and social oversight (German legislation), advising for the Direction (German legislation with specific NATO collective agreement).
    Processing upgrading files / litigations, following social plans ( from 1994 to 1999 ) for the attached services.
    Writing tax certificates for French expatriates (14.000 persons) and day-to-day folow-up.
    Translations for the Direction and the departments.

  • Forces Françaises en Allemagne - Gestionnaire personnels responsable section

    1987 - 1999 Administration et gestion des personnels civils étrangers de différentes nationalités en poste au sein d'une Direction.
    Contrôle de la gestion et de l'administration des personnels civils étrangers des administrations dépendant de cette Direction.
    Création des fichiers de bases de données.
    Veile juridique et sociale sur la législation allemande, conseil de la direction (application droit social allemand avec CC spécifique OTAN).
    Suivi et contrôle des rémunérations des salariés imposables en France avant établissement et envoi des déclarations destinées aux différents centres d'imposition en France (environ 14.000 salariés).
    Etudes diverses dans le cadre de la gestion des ressources humaines, dossiers de reclassement, demandes de mutations, élaboration et/ou contrôle des PSE dans le cadre de la dissolution des forces françaises en Allemagne.
    Traduction documents techniques pour les services de la Direction.

  • Forces Françaises en Allemagne - Secrétaire bilingue allemand/français

    1985 - 1987 En charge du secrétariat au profit du responsable de l'unité régimentaire, composée d'environ 400 personnes civiles et militaires.
    Travaux en français ou en allemand.
    Aide ponctuelle pour la gestion des ressources humaines sur site (120 personnels civils).
    Traductions français/allemand

  • Forces Françaises en Allemagne - Secrétaire bilingue (allemand/français) du Chef de Corps

    1983 - 1985 Travaux de secrétariat pour la direction.
    Travaux au profit du chancelier du régiment, avec une obligation du devoir de réserve et de confidentialité inhérente à cette fonction.
    Traductions diverses allemand/français pour les services du régiment.
    Interprétariat.

Formations

  • IGS

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Master II

    Spécialité : Construction politique RH, accompagnement changements organisationnels, développement des compétences, relations sociales
    Mémoire présenté sur la RSE

  • ELEGIA FORMATION

    Montrouge 2011 - 2011 GESTIONNAIRE PAIE

    GESTION PAIE - Certificat Professionnel de gestionnaire paie

  • ICA Sup (Cergy)

    Cergy 2007 - 2008 DEESARH - Licence professionnelle européenne Ressources Humaines

