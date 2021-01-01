Menu

Santiago ARIAS

BOBIGNY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VoIP
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
SS7
Téléphonie mobile
SIP
Switches

Entreprises

  • Akio - Professional Service Project Manager

    2014 - maintenant Management of deployment projects for Akio customer contact center solution, including schedule, reporting, customer meetings, trainings, deployment driving and follow-up operations.
    PMI standards applied.

  • Comverse - Project Manager

    Wakefield 2006 - 2011 Description:
    - Analysis and feasibility of new project.
    - Creation and validation of new technical contract.
    - Project kick-off and follow-up operations for the deployment of VoIP value-added softswitch solutions.

    Main customers: P&T Luxembourg, Vipnet (Croatia), Orange Business Services (France).

    Responsibilities:
    - Project management.
    - Cost and team management.
    - Reporting and risk evaluation.
    - Technical and contractual meetings with customers.

  • EservGlobal - Project Manager

    Malakoff 2002 - 2006 Description:
    - Post-sale operations for the deployment of mobile value-added services: prepaid recharge.

    Main customers (through partnership with Siemens Mobile): PTC/ERA (Poland), T Mobile (Croatia), BIH (Bosnia), Wataniya Telecom (Kuwait), Omantel (Oman), Mobilink (Pakistan).

    Responsibilities:
    - Project management.
    - Customer technical presentations & meetings.
    - Technical training.

  • Nortel - Pre-sale Engineer / Developper

    Toronto 1996 - 2002 Pre-sale engineer:
    - Pre-sale operations for introduction of new Voice over IP/ATM products: trial executions, demonstrations, customer trainings, verification and integration to switching networks.

    Main customers: BT Tel (Spain), Telecom Italia (Italy) and Cable&Wireless (UK).
    Responsibilities:
    - Project management.
    - Customer technical discussions.
    - Strategy and trial execution plan.

    -------------------------------

    Developper:
    - Development of applications and graphical interfaces for new public switch.
    - Development of a Voice over IP Management platform.

    Responsibilities:
    - Development.
    - Team leader.
    - Scheduling.
    - Feature definition with customers.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 1995 - 1996 Master Real-Time Computing

  • Universidad De Sevilla (Sevilla)

    Sevilla 1992 - 1996 5-year degree in Telecommunication Engineering

Réseau