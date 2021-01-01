Santiago ARIAS

Mes compétences :
VoIP
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
SS7
Téléphonie mobile
SIP
Switches
Entreprises
Akio
- Professional Service Project Manager
2014 - maintenantManagement of deployment projects for Akio customer contact center solution, including schedule, reporting, customer meetings, trainings, deployment driving and follow-up operations.
PMI standards applied.
Comverse
- Project Manager
Wakefield2006 - 2011Description:
- Analysis and feasibility of new project.
- Creation and validation of new technical contract.
- Project kick-off and follow-up operations for the deployment of VoIP value-added softswitch solutions.
Main customers: P&T Luxembourg, Vipnet (Croatia), Orange Business Services (France).
Responsibilities:
- Project management.
- Cost and team management.
- Reporting and risk evaluation.
- Technical and contractual meetings with customers.
EservGlobal
- Project Manager
Malakoff2002 - 2006Description:
- Post-sale operations for the deployment of mobile value-added services: prepaid recharge.
Main customers (through partnership with Siemens Mobile): PTC/ERA (Poland), T Mobile (Croatia), BIH (Bosnia), Wataniya Telecom (Kuwait), Omantel (Oman), Mobilink (Pakistan).
Toronto1996 - 2002Pre-sale engineer:
- Pre-sale operations for introduction of new Voice over IP/ATM products: trial executions, demonstrations, customer trainings, verification and integration to switching networks.
Main customers: BT Tel (Spain), Telecom Italia (Italy) and Cable&Wireless (UK).
Responsibilities:
- Project management.
- Customer technical discussions.
- Strategy and trial execution plan.
-------------------------------
Developper:
- Development of applications and graphical interfaces for new public switch.
- Development of a Voice over IP Management platform.
Responsibilities:
- Development.
- Team leader.
- Scheduling.
- Feature definition with customers.