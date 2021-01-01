Retail
Sébastien HAFSI
Sébastien HAFSI
VILLEURBANNE
Entreprises
SAS SBMA DEVELOPPEMENT
- Président
2015 - maintenant
GROUPE ROC-ECLERC
- RESPONSABLE DEVELOPPEMENT ET ANIMATION ENSEIGNE
2013 - 2014
SAS VIVIADIS
- Associé SAS VIVIADIS et Gérant SARL Day's café
2010 - 2013
SARL SEBHAF
- Franchisé 'Histoires de senteurs' / Gérant
2003 - 2010
ATOL Les opticiens
- Responsable développement enseigne
2002 - 2003
Grands Chais de France
- Chef de secteur GMS
2001 - 2002
PERNOD
- Chef de secteur GMS
PARIS
1997 - 2001
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
maintenant
Université De San Francisco (Mills College) (San Francisco)
San Francisco
1994 - 1995
Diplome d'études internationales
ISEG (Lyon)
Lyon
1992 - 1994
BTS Action commerciale
marketing/management/vente
Lycée Hector Berlioz
La Côte St Andre
1991 - 1992
Baccalauréat B
Réseau
Bilal BASHIR
Christophe MEYER
David BRITTA
David GUIMARD
Frédéric RAUD
Guillaume LAVIGNE
Laurence BEDAULT
Marie-Sylvanie VEILLARD
Pierre-François LOGEREAU
Renato BALDI
