Sébastien VALTEL

With over 24 years of experience in various IT domains including telecom, network, security, and computing, I have a strong background in IT consulting, IT operations, and IT manufacturing.



I have worked in various industries including banking, chemical, retail, energy, logistics, luxury and the digital French tech sector.



As an IT manager/director with 17 years of experience, I have successfully led major IT projects and transformation plans on a global scale, overseeing the deployment of datacenters, cloud services, VoIP, MPLS, SD-WAN, security services, compute virtualization, data warehousing/lake, and infrastructure as code.



I have a proven track record of managing departments through reorganization and planning the evolution and deployment of infrastructure solutions over a 3-5 year period, with an operating budget management experience of over 30 million euros and a strong international background, having held various international positions.



I am interested in roles such as CIO, VP of Infrastructure, CTO, Infrastructure Director, and Chief Datacenter Officer.