Sébastien VALTEL

  • Confidentiel
  • CTO - VP Infrastructure - Head of Infrastructure Department

Paris

En résumé

With over 24 years of experience in various IT domains including telecom, network, security, and computing, I have a strong background in IT consulting, IT operations, and IT manufacturing.

I have worked in various industries including banking, chemical, retail, energy, logistics, luxury and the digital French tech sector.

As an IT manager/director with 17 years of experience, I have successfully led major IT projects and transformation plans on a global scale, overseeing the deployment of datacenters, cloud services, VoIP, MPLS, SD-WAN, security services, compute virtualization, data warehousing/lake, and infrastructure as code.

I have a proven track record of managing departments through reorganization and planning the evolution and deployment of infrastructure solutions over a 3-5 year period, with an operating budget management experience of over 30 million euros and a strong international background, having held various international positions.

I am interested in roles such as CIO, VP of Infrastructure, CTO, Infrastructure Director, and Chief Datacenter Officer.

Entreprises

  • Confidentiel - CTO - VP Infrastructure - Head of Infrastructure Department

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2022 - maintenant MISSION 2 =
    Today as CTO Interim Manager - Confidential Company

    MISSION 1 =
    6 Months contract - HERMES - Head of Infrastructure Technology Platforms Dpt (60 people)

  • Believe - VP IT Infrastructure & Workplace

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2020 - 2022 EXEC Member - Responsible of the following areas within the Worldwide Infrastructure & Workplace functions;
    Networking & Telecoms, Unified Communication, Infrastructure Security, Compute & Storage, Database, Datacenters & Cloud (AWS/Azure/AliBaba), O365, Azure AD, All Digital Workplace products.

    This position requires Deep understanding of Digital Workplace, modern Infrastructure technologies and software development practices including datacenters, networks, public cloud, infrastructure, containerization, CI/CD pipelines, databases, etc.

    The Department is in charge to Design / Build (Project Management/Integration) / RUN (Operate) all solutions and Business critical applications.

    Tasks delivered:
    - IT Department reorganization (Project to Product)
    - Total review on existing IT process, governance and IT frameworks
    - IT Master Plan review
    - Infrastructure Operations 24/24 - 7days (incident/change/problem mgt)
    - Datacenters Renew with Hybrid Public Cloud Strategy (=Infrastructure as Code: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, ...)
    - Service Catalog and SLA creation
    - DRP / Business Continuity Review
    - Dataplatform Integration (Snowflake, Databricks)
    - Security Policy compliancy / Cybersecurity
    - Sourcing partners / Contract Review
    - End-user support Review (HelpDesk/HQ Genius Bar/Hotline /IAM Integration)
    - Asset Management Creation (GLPI, NETBOX)
    - End-User Device Management (MDM =MS Intune + Jamf for Apple Devices)
    - New Active Directory Design
    - IPO / M&A IT integration

  • Xpo Logistics Europe -  XPO logo IT Infrastructure Director, Europe

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2017 - 2020 Responsible of the following areas within the European Infrastructure function;
    Networking & Telecoms, Compute & Storage, AS400 Platforms & Database Administration, Datacenters & Cloud, ERP

    * EU Team reorganization and management (~80 people - 5 Direct Report - 7 Main EU countries)
    * To Manage Budget (OPEX>30M€/CAPEX>15M€)
    * Transform EU IT Supply Chain & Transport Org to a merged EU IT Corporate Team
    * Define and Apply Global Infrastructure Strategy for Europe
    - Datacenters consolidation
    - Transversal Teams consolidation
    - Business Partner Relationship (Supply Chain & Transport)
    - Service vs Costs efficiency
    - Technology Standardization
    - Enforce IT Security in compliance with Group Security Policy
    * To review all Infrastructure Operational Processes / ITIL v3 (=Operational Excellence)
    - Datacenters Management Operation 24/7 days
    - SAP DB RUN
    - DRP/BCP Yearly Executions
    - Service Delivery / Service Catalog Review
    - CMDB Review
    * To Define/Manage/Lead EU Projects (=EU Datacenters consolidation, M&A Infrastructure integration, Global WAN, LAN/WiFi on SaaS, Cloud Interconnect, Compute Virtualisation, AS400 MCO, Oracle MCO, DRP/BCP)
    * To manage relationship with external vendors & contractors (consolidation/savings plan)
    * To Manage and report to XPO Global CTO (US) and CIOs (EU/US)

  • ENGIE - Telecom Datacenters Service Line Director

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017 Job Description: Global Network (Network & Security) Datacenter / Cloud Strategy / Team Management (~80 people) and cross team coordination (Plan/Build/Run) / Service Line P&L

    * Team reorganization (Service Line customer oriented)
    - Transformation plan to reorganize the whole Service Line to support new Engie IT strategy
    * To develop Datacenters and Cloud Strategy
    - Closing of old existing Datacenters (Locations : France and Belgium)
    - AWS and Azure Cloud deployment (Private and Cloud Interconnection)
    * To manage and develop teams with strong network and security expertise
    * To manage relationship with external vendors & contractors
    * To build new service line offers
    - New Remote access solutions based on OKTA SSO Solution
    - New 3rd party access solutions
    - New Datacenters Internet accesses with high availability
    - New Cloud proxy offer based on Zscaler Solution
    * To improve internal RUN processes and procedures (Change/Incident/Problem management)
    - Strong relationship with ENGIE IT GSOC
    * To Manage and report to ENGIE IT CEO+CFO on P&L (17M€ Sales)

    Technologies:
    Cisco's portfolio (Switching/Routing/WiFi/ToIP/Security) + Check Point (FW) + Palo Alto (FW/IPS/UA) Juniper (VPN SSL) + F5 (LTM/GTM/LLC,AFM) + Cloud (AWS, Azure, VMWare) + Fortinet (FW) + Zscaler

  • L'oréal - Engineering/Integration Telecom Director

    Informatique | PARIS 2008 - 2016 Job Description: Global Network and Datacenter Strategy / Team Management and cross team coordination

    Team Missions (Scope = Telecom/Network/Security/Group Datacenters solutions)
    * To manage Team composed of internal and external consultants (15 people)
    * To study, to design and to provide solutions for all the main Group projects around the world.
    * To provide operational support for all the main Group implementations around the world.
    * To operate Telecom/Network/Security Group Solution
    * To report/advise Group CTO and Group CSO

    Lead IT on +50M€ (CAPEX):
    * L'Oreal Group WAN Transformation plan (+20M€)
    * L'Oreal Group Datacenter Hosting/Strategy ("World class"​ datacenters per continental region)
    - Design and Integration of EMEA/APAC Group Datacenters (+20M€)
    * ToIP/UC Group Strategy based on Cisco technologies
    - Design and Integration of EMEA, APAC ToIP Core (+10M€)
    - Global ToIP Strategy
    ==> Unified Communication integration study (Microsoft Skype for Business vs Cisco Jabber)
    * Internet HUBS worldwide deployment (China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Argentina) (+4M€)
    * L'Oreal WAN Optimization Solution based on Riverbed technologies Worldwide deployment (+3M€)
    * L’Oreal Group Security Operation Center / Escalation to CSIRT
    ==> Part of CyberSecurity Team
    * L’Oreal Group Mobile Device Management Strategy (iPhone/iPad/Android)
    * Cloud Hybrid/Private/Public Infrastructure study (AWS vs Azure)
    * IoT Study for Point of Sale (PoS) and Corp. deployments

    RUN (L2/L3)
    * Internet Security Gateways
    * ToIP France Cluster

    Technologies:
    Complete Cisco's portfolio (Switching/Routing/WiFi/ToIP/Security) + Check Point (FW) + Palo Alto (FW) + Juniper (Security) + Riverbed + Ipanema (QoS on WAN) + Allot (QoS on Internet) + F5 (LTM/GTM/LLC) + Blade Servers (HP/Cisco/IBM) + VMware (ESXi) + Airwatch (MDM) + Cloud (AWS, Azure)

    Methodology:
    Agile/DevSecOps

  • L'Oréal - Engineering Network & Project Manager

    Informatique | PARIS 2005 - 2008 Job Description: Network Strategy / Team Management / Senior Architect

    Team Missions (Scope = Telecom/Network/Security/Group Datacenters solutions)
    * To manage Team composed of internal and external consultants (4 people)
    * To study, to design and to provide solutions for all the main Group projects around the world.
    * To provide operational support for the EMEA Group implementations.

    Project Management / Architect:
    * L'Oréal WAN QoS Solution based on Ipanema technologies Worldwide deployment (+140 sites)
    * L’Oréal Remote Access Solution (VPN SSL) based on Juniper technologies
    * L’Oréal Corporate WiFi based on Cisco technologies
    * RFI/RFP for Datacenter, Technical rooms and Cabling next-generation solutions

    Technologies:
    Complete Cisco's portfolio (Switching/Routing/WiFi/Security) + Check Point (FW) + Juniper (Security) + Ipanema (QoS on WAN) + Allot (QoS on Internet) + Nortel (Alteon)

  • L'Oréal - Senior Network Architect / Project Manager

    Informatique | PARIS 2002 - 2005 Missions (Scope = Telecom/Network/Security/Group Datacenters solutions)
    * To study, to design and to provide solutions for all the main Group projects around the world.
    * To provide operational support for the EMEA Group implementations.

    Architect / Project Manager:
    * L'Oreal Group Datacenter Strategy
    - Design and Integration of EMEA Group Datacenter (+5M€)
    * L'Oréal GPRS/3G strategy and network/security standard
    * L’Oréal Remote Access solution based on Citrix technologies
    * RFI/RFP : Move of the L’Oréal Frame relay’s backbone to MPLS new design (+130 sites)

    Technologies:
    Complete Cisco's portfolio (Switching/Routing/WiFi/Security) + Check Point (FW) + Juniper (Security) + Streamcore (QoS on Internet) + Nortel (Alteon)

  • Nortel Networks - Freelance Telecom Architect

    Informatique | London 2000 - 2002 Nortel Network’s Team= Core Packet Switched Engineering (GPRS/UMTS Business Unit)

    Mission = To design and to provide solutions for core IP network in many European GPRS/UMTS operator deployment
    • Oniway GPRS/UMTS Project (Portugal) – 18 months
    ==> Pre-Sale, Design and Build
    • Esat Digifone GPRS Project (Ireland) – 3 months
    ==> Pre-Sale and Design
    • O² UMTS Project (England) – 1 month
    ==> Design
    • Xfera UMTS Project (Spain) – 1 month
    ==> Design

    Technologies:
    Complete Nortel's PS portfolio (Switching/Routing) + Check Point (FW) + Nortel (Alteon)

  • CGI - Network/System Architect

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 1999 - 2000 Mission = Move of the IP core LAN network dedicated to the Paris ABN AMRO trading room.
    • ABN AMRO Bank – 5 months
    Technologies = Cisco’s Catalyst portfolio

    Mission = System and backup solution administration
    • Societe General Bank – 7 months
    Technologies = System (Unix-AIX and Windows-NT), Networker, Control/M

  • Freelance - CERTIFICATIONS / TRAINING

    1998 - 1998 CERTIFICATIONS
    --------------
    2006: Cisco Certified Network Professional - CCNP (Renewal)
    2005: Cisco Secure PIX Firewall Advanced - CSPFA #642-521 (CCSP Module)
    2004: Cisco Secure Virtual Private Networks - CSVPN #642-511 (CCSP Module)
    2003: Cisco Certified Network Professional - CCNP
    2000: Cisco Certified Network Associate 2.0 – CCNA #640-507

    TRAINING
    --------
    2009: Cisco Datacenter Solution (Nexus 7K, 5K, 2K)
    2008: iil - Project Management Fundamentals for IT Professionals (PMI)
    2008: (ISC)² CISSP
    2007: Cisco Voice Over IP 5 + Cisco IP Telephony 5
    2007: Juniper - Advanced Netscreen Secure Access (CNSA/ANSA)
    2005: Building Scalable Cisco Internetworks (CCNP - BSCI)
    2005: Building Cisco Multilayer Switched Networks (CCNP - BCMSN)
    2005: VPN-1/Firewall-1 Management I/II/III NG AI - CHECKPOINT CCSA/CCSE/CCSE+
    2005: Cisco - Secure PIX Firewall Advanced
    2004: Cisco - Secure VPN
    2004: Implementing Cisco MPLS
    2002: QoS on IP Network - Based and Advanced Solutions - Cisco Training
    2002: Building Scalable Cisco Internetworks (CCNP - BSCI)
    2001: ALTEON - FWLB Training
    2001: JUNIPER Networks Products Training - Release 5.0
    2001: UMTS Overview - UM10 - Nortel Networks
    2001: GPRS Technical Description - WGP1UK - Nortel Networks
    2000: Building Cisco Multilayer Switched Networks. (CCNP – BCMSN)

