Sonia GUEYOUCHE

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
E-commerce
Oracle eloqua
SEO
Google analytics
Emailing
Google Adwords
Webmarketing
Entreprises
Coloplast
- Chargé de mission web marketing
2015 - maintenantMissions principales :
► Lancement du site web à destination des professionnels de santé
► Optimisation du référencement payant
► Développement de l’offre de service à destination des professionnels de santé
► Création et mise en place de campagnes emailing sur base de données
► Reporting des performances Web et Emailing
► Veille technologique et concurrentielle
Coloplast
- Assistant web marketing project manager
2015 - 2015Support Coloplast online strategy through all channels : online advertising, display, emails, website SEO, social media.
► Monthly reporting analysis on website and emailing metrics
► Collaboration with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience on site
► Creation and launch of email marketing campaigns on data base
► Launch of a new website for health care professionals
► Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies and participate in broader marketing meetings and strategy sessions
Biocodex
- Assistant Product Manager
Gentilly2013 - 2014► Development of marketing print materials (brochure, leaflets) + web tools (websites, news)
► Monitoring and reporting products performance on a monthly basis.
► Competitive market watch (trends & performances)
► Development of branding initiatives that differentiate the company products from competition.
► Collaboration with intern departments: medical, regulatory, sales force and exterior agencies.
Lille2013 - maintenantMs Marketing Direct et Commerce Electronique
Teaching skills delivered:
► Direct marketing and relational marketing
► Cross-canal marketing strategy
► E-business / M-business strategy
► User Experience (UX)
► Data mining (SAS) apply to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
► Traffic management
► Internet and ecommerce law
► Search engine optimization
► Mailing & E-mailing
To know more : www.skema.edu
Université Laval (Québec)
Québec2012 - 2012Exchange program between Oniris and ULaval
Fall semester courses included:
► Food processing
► Marketing research
► Local industries visits
ONIRIS, Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire, Agroalimentaire Et De L'Alimentation, Nantes Atlantique (Montfort Sur Meu)
Montfort Sur Meu2010 - 2013Food science Engineer
Food Science and Engineering Skills :
► Conducting experiments and producing sample product
► Designing the processes and machinery for producing food and drink products with consistent flavor, color, and texture
► Marketing and global business strategy approach
The Food Science and Engineering Degree is accredited by the CTI, a French certifying commission for the GRANDE ECOLE Consorti