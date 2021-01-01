Menu

Sonia GUEYOUCHE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
E-commerce
Oracle eloqua
SEO
Google analytics
Emailing
Google Adwords
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Coloplast - Chargé de mission web marketing

    2015 - maintenant Missions principales :

    ► Lancement du site web à destination des professionnels de santé
    ► Optimisation du référencement payant
    ► Développement de l’offre de service à destination des professionnels de santé
    ► Création et mise en place de campagnes emailing sur base de données
    ► Reporting des performances Web et Emailing
    ► Veille technologique et concurrentielle

  • Coloplast - Assistant web marketing project manager

    2015 - 2015 Support Coloplast online strategy through all channels : online advertising, display, emails, website SEO, social media.

    ► Monthly reporting analysis on website and emailing metrics
    ► Collaboration with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience on site
    ► Creation and launch of email marketing campaigns on data base
    ► Launch of a new website for health care professionals
    ► Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies and participate in broader marketing meetings and strategy sessions

  • Biocodex - Assistant Product Manager

    Gentilly 2013 - 2014 ► Development of marketing print materials (brochure, leaflets) + web tools (websites, news)
    ► Monitoring and reporting products performance on a monthly basis.
    ► Competitive market watch (trends & performances)
    ► Development of branding initiatives that differentiate the company products from competition.
    ► Collaboration with intern departments: medical, regulatory, sales force and exterior agencies.

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Lille 2013 - maintenant Ms Marketing Direct et Commerce Electronique

    Teaching skills delivered:

    ► Direct marketing and relational marketing
    ► Cross-canal marketing strategy
    ► E-business / M-business strategy
    ► User Experience (UX)
    ► Data mining (SAS) apply to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
    ► Traffic management
    ► Internet and ecommerce law
    ► Search engine optimization
    ► Mailing & E-mailing

    To know more : www.skema.edu

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2012 - 2012 Exchange program between Oniris and ULaval
    Fall semester courses included:
    ► Food processing
    ► Marketing research
    ► Local industries visits

  • ONIRIS, Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire, Agroalimentaire Et De L'Alimentation, Nantes Atlantique (Montfort Sur Meu)

    Montfort Sur Meu 2010 - 2013 Food science Engineer

    Food Science and Engineering Skills :

    ► Conducting experiments and producing sample product
    ► Designing the processes and machinery for producing food and drink products with consistent flavor, color, and texture
    ► Marketing and global business strategy approach

    The Food Science and Engineering Degree is accredited by the CTI, a French certifying commission for the GRANDE ECOLE Consorti

  • Lycée Marcelin Berthelot Maths Sup et Maths Spé Bio

    Saint Maur Des Fosses 2008 - 2010 BCPST

