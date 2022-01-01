Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Soumaya AMARI
Ajouter
Soumaya AMARI
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Chargée de formation
2015 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Assistante Developement RH
2013 - 2015
Kelly Services
- Chargée De Recrutement
Puteaux
2013 - 2013
IKEA
- Employée Service
Plaisir
2010 - 2013
Formations
IGS
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
Master 2 Responsable ressources humaines
CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
2014 - 2015
IUT DIJON-AUXERRE
Dijon
2013 - 2014
IUT DIJON-AUXERRE
Dijon
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Amine BONO
Camille LUDDENS
Cécile HENCKY
Didier HOSPICE
Erwann MEDJEDOUB
Estelle COULON
Guillaume COQUILLAUD
Ressources HUMAINES
Soumaya HADDAD