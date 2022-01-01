Menu

Soumaya AMARI

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Chargée de formation

    2015 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Assistante Developement RH

    2013 - 2015

  • Kelly Services - Chargée De Recrutement

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013

  • IKEA - Employée Service

    Plaisir 2010 - 2013

Formations

Réseau