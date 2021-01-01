Stéphane WEISSE

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
International
Supply Chain
Conseil
Entreprises
STAGO
- Directeur des Projets
Asnières-sur-Seine2009 - maintenantSecteur du matériel médical pour l'Industrie du Diagnostic In Vitro (Hémostase)
Avec plus de 350 produits commercialisés, Stago est une référence mondiale en Hémostase et un partenaire privilégié des laboratoires de biologie médicale.
Stago propose des systèmes d'analyses et des services performants, fruit de son expertise et de son savoir-faire en hémostase et thrombose (réactifs, instruments et consommables)
Responsabilité: Maîtrise d'Oeuvre des projets de développement de nouveaux Systèmes instruments (analyseurs multi paramétriques) sur tout le cycle de vie des projets: Du Go-No Go, conception/Design, réalisation, vérification jusqu'à la validation réglementaire avant mise sur le Marché.
- Nouveaux produits & Renouvellement de gamme
- Upgrade de la base des instruments installés
PRTM Management Consultants
- Senior Manager
Paris2007 - 2009PRTM est un cabinet de conseil en management spécialisé dans la transformation stratégique et l’innovation des opérations : cycle de développement des produits & services et supply chain.
PRTM aide les directions générales à transformer leurs plans stratégiques en résultats opérationnels probants et les assiste dans leurs problématiques d’innovation, d’efficacité opérationnelle et de conduite du changement.
Missions:
-Client: Alstom Power (1 an) One Engineering Program - Ingéniérie des centrales de production électriques (Energies fossiles)
-Context: Alstom had to evolve from a multi local organization with insufficient integration into a truly global activity, based on local presence in the different regions, global standard processes and tools, and a global management and optimization of its resources.
The overall objective of the One Engineering program was to re-align the A.Power Engineering footprint and capacity to support market growth whilst improving the effective use of existing capacity to minimize risk and secure the delivery of on-going projects.
Client: FENWAL Blood Technologies
- Prescripteur / Sponsor: Texas Pacific Group (TPG)
- Contexte :
Dans le cadre de l'achat de la Division Transfusion Therapies (ex- groupe Baxter) TPG et Maverick Capital, Ltd. ont créé la nouvelle société indépendante Fenwal Inc.
Fenwal devient ainsi , avec environ 3.500 employés et 5 usines, l’un des premiers fournisseurs au monde de produits et services pour la transfusion sanguine, avec un portefeuille de produits de collecte de sang manuels et automatisés et des équipements de conservation.
ACCENTURE
- Senior Manager
Paris1997 - 2007I left Accenture as an experienced Senior Manager.
I have spent more than 10 years as management Consultant developing the following Core competencies:
- Supply Chain Management :
Demand Planning, Demand Management, S&OP, MRPII
- Large Program and Project Management expertise
Client companies I have been working for:
Electronics & High Tech :
- Alcatel Business Systems
( 3 years- Supply Chain Transformation program);
- FCI (Framatome Connectors International)
(1 year- Supply Chain Transformation program);
- Thomson - Netherlands / France
(1 year- Post Merger Integration);
Aerospace & Defence:
- Thales Land & Joint Systems Division
(4,5 years- Program Management & Project profitability)
Good knowledge of the following industries :
- Aerospace & Defence;
- Electronics & High Tech (B2B);
- Process Industry
AIR FRANCE CARGO INDIA
- Business Development
1996 - 1996A four months experience in the Indian subsidiary of Groupe Air France (New Delhi): Turnover 54 million euros (1996).
Key achievements:
- A comprehensive market survey on the Indian airfreight market and its development outlook (in cooperation with Airbus marketing department)
- Commercial Action Plan for year 1996-97, along with commercial strategy propositions,
- Guidelines to successfully establish an Air Cargo joint-venture in India
This study has been awarded second prize of the D.R.I.R.E graduate student contest (Direction Régionale de l'Industrie de la Recherche et de l'Environnement)
ROYAL MAIL (UK)
- Logistics Analyst
1991 - 1992As a Logistics analyst, I was mainly involved in a new nationwide mail containerisation project.
Part of this was the establishment of new handling procedures in the future range of Mechanised Letter Offices (MLOs)