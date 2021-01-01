Menu

Stephanie AURAGNIER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AJILON Call Center Services - Responsable du développement commercial

    2012 - maintenant

  • AJILON Sales & Marketing - Responsable d'Opérations Clients

    2006 - 2011

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Communication (ESCOM) ESCOM (Lyon)

    Lyon 1996 - 1999

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 1995 - 1996

  • Lycée Externat Sainte Marie

    La Verpilliere 1989 - 1995 Baccalauréat Serie L

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :