Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephanie AURAGNIER
Ajouter
Stephanie AURAGNIER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AJILON Call Center Services
- Responsable du développement commercial
2012 - maintenant
AJILON Sales & Marketing
- Responsable d'Opérations Clients
2006 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Communication (ESCOM) ESCOM (Lyon)
Lyon
1996 - 1999
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
1995 - 1996
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
La Verpilliere
1989 - 1995
Baccalauréat Serie L
Réseau
Alain MANIN
Francois AURAGNIER
Françoise PEREZ
Imène BELKHITER
Lautier DAVID
Marianne BELTRAMO SEYER-GAUNE
Michel PANARELLI
Philippe AMIEL
Sophie MAZARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z