Sylvain BOUCHÈS

12 ans d’expérience dans l’industrie textile.
Spécialisé dans la distribution des articles de sport.
Forte connaissance de la distribution sport française et européenne.
Management d’équipe.
Mes compétences :
TEXTILE
SPORT
Entreprises
Adidas
- Senior Manager Football
Strasbourg2013 - maintenant
Adidas group
- Responsable comptes clés
2009 - 2013Business and strategic management of major French integrated retailer:
Setting up and negotiation of business targets and marketing plan for both adidas and reebok brands
PNL management, budget elaboration:
Management of 4 key account executives and coordination of horizontal projects
Development of new business models with the account.
Adidas group
- Marketing Manager
2005 - 2009Manage a 6 category manager’s team: developing results and people
Coordination of an expert team around a common growth Set up and challenge targets (range, margin, NS)
Align with Regional/Global counterparts to maximize business and image development
Development of marketing plan including communication, trade marketing, sales orientation.
Esprit de corp GMBH
- Sales manager
2000 - 2004Esprit Sport’s launch in France
Ranging and sales management activities
Set up budgets and negotiations with KA
Work on the European range as a regional expert to develop overlap and business opportunities.
Training and management of 1 sales representative