Sylvain BOUCHÈS

Strasbourg

En résumé

12 ans d’expérience dans l’industrie textile.
Spécialisé dans la distribution des articles de sport.
Forte connaissance de la distribution sport française et européenne.
Management d’équipe.


Mes compétences :
TEXTILE
SPORT

Entreprises

  • Adidas - Senior Manager Football

    Strasbourg 2013 - maintenant

  • Adidas group - Responsable comptes clés

    2009 - 2013 Business and strategic management of major French integrated retailer:
    Setting up and negotiation of business targets and marketing plan for both adidas and reebok brands
    PNL management, budget elaboration:
    Management of 4 key account executives and coordination of horizontal projects
    Development of new business models with the account.

  • Adidas group - Marketing Manager

    2005 - 2009 Manage a 6 category manager’s team: developing results and people

    Coordination of an expert team around a common growth Set up and challenge targets (range, margin, NS)

    Align with Regional/Global counterparts to maximize business and image development

    Development of marketing plan including communication, trade marketing, sales orientation.

  • Esprit de corp GMBH - Sales manager

    2000 - 2004 Esprit Sport’s launch in France
    Ranging and sales management activities
    Set up budgets and negotiations with KA
    Work on the European range as a regional expert to develop overlap and business opportunities.
    Training and management of 1 sales representative

Formations

