Sylviane BARDIAUX

- Broad HRD experience for French and International Multinationals at French and European Level including management of social/ labor relations.

- HR development including GPEC planning with creative solutions

- Reorganizations, M&A, downsizing

- Business driven

- Inspirational

- Principled Negotiator - European Centre for Negotiation/ Harvard law School program

- Value focused on trust and transparency, high level of business ethics.

- Multicultural



DEA in private Law, Lille II University

English fluent, Italian bilingual

Living in Paris

French nationality



Mes compétences :

Coaching professionnel

Harmonisation des procédures

Relations sociales & syndicales

Enseignement

Restructuration

Force de proposition pour votre stratégie org

Harmonisation optimisation directeur des ress

Talent management

Business intelligence

Transformation des organisations

Négociations sociales

DRH généraliste

Plan social

IRP

Développement des ressources

Conduite du changement

Force de proposition / Élément moteur

Force de proposition et d'anticipation

Compensation and Benefits

Succession planning

Middle and top management

Human resources development and management

Facilitating SSCs implementation

Competencies development

Turnover analysis

Staff Development and Training

Private Law

Leading change management

Joint Venture

High potential career plan management

HR Director Interim Management

Group processes implementation

Development planning

Business Development

DRH par intérim

Business Transformation