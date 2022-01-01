Sylviane BARDIAUX

-
GEA GROUP
- HR Director
2013 - maintenant
As from September 2013 GEA GROUP, supplier of technology for the food processing industry and for a wide range of other process industry. 18000 people worldwide.
GEA Process Engineering & GEA GROUP Holding France HR Director, 200 people
• Providing HR business support to the MD in term of organization
• Building HR professional function
• Driving HR key initiatives enhacing people development and performance
• Managing labor relations and Employee representatives
• Implementing Process Engineering Segment HR main policies
Since June 2015, One GEA France and North Africa HR Director & Legal Representative
(France, Morocco, Algeria – 1000 people)
• Supporting HR Head of WEMEA Region in leading the country/cluster HR organization
• HR business partner to Country MDs as well as international MT
• Implementing Group policies while developing/driving country standards and initiatives and ensure adherence to global standards
• Managing interface with Global Centres of HR Competencies
• Preparing and facilitating SSCs implementation
• Restructuring of 8 different legal entities
• Managing French HR team
• Guiding communication/escalation route
• Interfaces with regional and worldwide HR Community
• Identify new leader to support international business development
AKZONOBEL DECORATIVE PAINTS FRANCE
- DRH Manager de Transition
Thiverny
2012 - 2013
Interim HR Director - Business Partner for South Europe.
• Supporting and coaching the new HR Director’s induction.
• Development and implementation of HR new brand strategies, providing strategic HR advices and guidelines
• HR organization design and recruitment for HRBPs roles
• Both strategic and operational mission, dealing with the global HR issues while optimizing organizational staffing: HRBP for Retail and Trade businesses
• As from July 2012: HRBP for the Integrated Supply Chain (Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Purchasing)
Leading change management from industrial restructuring to business stabilization and growth.
Dedicated to 3 plants transformation, shaping new organizations, leading the change of
culture by upgrading capabilities.
Accountable for relationship with employees representatives and unions.
AKZONOBEL Decorative Paints
- HR Director & Business Partner
2012 - 2012
* Supporting and coaching the new HR Director's induction.
* Development and implementation of HR new brand strategies, providing strategic HR
advices and guidelines
* HR organization design and recruitment for HRBPs roles
* Both strategic and operational mission, dealing with the global HR issues while optimizing
organizational staffing: HRBP for Retail and Trade businesses
CONSTELLIUM (ex ALCAN EP - RIO TINTO)
- HR Director Business Partner for Finance
2011 - 2012
HR Director- Business Partner for Finance & IT. Interim Management, Leading change and organizational transformation for a new standalone company.
TN METAL
- DRH BUSINESS PARTNER
2009 - 2011
Start up collecting WEEE – Precious metals
HR Director Interim Management: set up the HR business plan as from the capital increase period to the industrialization phase.
Wagon Automotive SAS
- HR Director & Sites Manager
2006 - 2009
Automotive Industry 7000 employees, 20 plants throughout Europe:
As from July 2007 to August 2009 - Closure & Structure Business Group, European Operational Centre: HR Director and 2 Sites Manager
As from June 2006 to July 2007 Body Structure Business Group Europe: HR Director
(11 plants in Europe – 3500 people)
• Group processes implementation
• Performance and competencies development management
• Succession and Development planning
• Recruitment and career management
• Talent management: key talents recruitment and retention
• High potential career plan management
• Industrial European restructuring...
• Oxford Automotive Administrator
SITA
- Talent Management Director
2001 - 2004
SITA France - SUEZ Group (200 000 employees)
18 000 employees - 1 800 Human Resources Development Director (team 8 people)
* Support and advice to line managers and to the Government Council ;
* Taking part to European HR projects ;
* Driving recruitment strategy (e-recruitment, relationships with recruitment agencies, job
fairs, recruitment campaigns, reducing of recruitment costs)
* Implementing a talent management policy (succession planning, identification of high
performers, specific training programs)
* Defining a competencies information system for all internal and external recruitments,
training and career management, and also for high performers and top management
* Building a Training strategy ;
* Taking active part in the Corporate career management policy preparation and
implementation, HR steering committee member.
Institut de Gestion Sociale - Paris
- Studies Director, teaching
2001 - 2001
Studies Director, teaching in human resources development and management
Groupe VALEO
- Engineers and Executives Development Manager
2000 - 2001
Groupe VALEO - Cars Equipments 70 000 employees
for worldwide Clutches and Transmissions
Branch 4500 employees - 950 managers
* HR Business Partner for the worldwide engineers and executives population
* HR Business Partner for the Corporate functions and Development Manager within the
worldwide HR team (throughout 21 countries)
* Reporting to both the HR Branch Director and the International Executives Development
Corporate Director.
* Driving the recruitment strategy and follow up the career management policy ;
* Launching of development and performance plans ;
* Defining the training plans - Retention of key talents ;
* Turnover analysis and set up of retention actions ;
* Driving the development and succession planning ;
* Managing the high potential key talents career ;
* Matching of compensations and benefits within international countries ;
* Taking a large part in joint venture creation (Japan) ;
* Relationships with the staff representatives for development policies
* Taking a strong part in Valeo worldwide HR projects, HR Corporate steering committee
Groupe VALFOND
- Managers & Executives HR Manager
1995 - 1999
Groupe VALFOND - Founding, Mechanical, Manufacturing
10 000 employees - 1000
HR Executives Manager and HR Business Corporate Manager
* Defining and managing the career management policy ;
* Defining and implementing a complete set of HR policies: induction of procedures, annual
appraisals interviews, job descriptions,
* Compensation and benefits ;
* Driving the recruitment strategy ;
* Implementing the recruitment policy in large external growth context
* Implementation of an information system HR for recruitment, training and career
management
* Reporting to the HR Corporate Director ;
* Relationships with the union officials for the new business units integration
* Management of the HR team including the payroll administration, reports for social
security determining health insurance and retirement contributions
In the same time, HR Manager for VALOIS HABITAT - 1000 employees
-
SWITCH - CONSEIL EN RECRUTEMENT
- Recruitment adviser
1989 - 1995
for international companies working in industrial and services core business.
* Driving recruitment and selection strategies for middle and top management positions.
S.O.S DROGUE INTERNATIONAL
- Legal advisor
1986 - 1988
for social and medical workers and generally speaking people concerned with drug
addiction.
DELEGATION AUX NOUVELLES FORMATIONS
- Prime Minister & Cabinet Minister
1985 - 1986