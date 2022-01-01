Menu

Sylviane BARDIAUX

PARIS

En résumé

- Broad HRD experience for French and International Multinationals at French and European Level including management of social/ labor relations.
- HR development including GPEC planning with creative solutions
- Reorganizations, M&A, downsizing
- Business driven
- Inspirational
- Principled Negotiator - European Centre for Negotiation/ Harvard law School program
- Value focused on trust and transparency, high level of business ethics.
- Multicultural

DEA in private Law, Lille II University
English fluent, Italian bilingual
Living in Paris
French nationality

Mes compétences :
Coaching professionnel
Harmonisation des procédures
Relations sociales & syndicales
Enseignement
Restructuration
Force de proposition pour votre stratégie org
Harmonisation optimisation directeur des ress
Talent management
Business intelligence
Transformation des organisations
Négociations sociales
DRH généraliste
Plan social
IRP
Développement des ressources
Conduite du changement
Force de proposition / Élément moteur
Force de proposition et d'anticipation
Compensation and Benefits
Succession planning
Middle and top management
Human resources development and management
Facilitating SSCs implementation
Competencies development
Turnover analysis
Staff Development and Training
Private Law
Leading change management
Joint Venture
High potential career plan management
HR Director Interim Management
Group processes implementation
Development planning
Business Development
DRH par intérim
Business Transformation

Entreprises

  • GEA GROUP - HR Director

    2013 - maintenant As from September 2013 GEA GROUP, supplier of technology for the food processing industry and for a wide range of other process industry. 18000 people worldwide.

    GEA Process Engineering & GEA GROUP Holding France HR Director, 200 people
    • Providing HR business support to the MD in term of organization
    • Building HR professional function
    • Driving HR key initiatives enhacing people development and performance
    • Managing labor relations and Employee representatives
    • Implementing Process Engineering Segment HR main policies

    Since June 2015, One GEA France and North Africa HR Director & Legal Representative
    (France, Morocco, Algeria – 1000 people)
    • Supporting HR Head of WEMEA Region in leading the country/cluster HR organization
    • HR business partner to Country MDs as well as international MT
    • Implementing Group policies while developing/driving country standards and initiatives and ensure adherence to global standards
    • Managing interface with Global Centres of HR Competencies
    • Preparing and facilitating SSCs implementation
    • Restructuring of 8 different legal entities
    • Managing French HR team
    • Guiding communication/escalation route
    • Interfaces with regional and worldwide HR Community
    • Identify new leader to support international business development

  • AKZONOBEL DECORATIVE PAINTS FRANCE - DRH Manager de Transition

    Thiverny 2012 - 2013 Interim HR Director - Business Partner for South Europe.
    • Supporting and coaching the new HR Director’s induction.
    • Development and implementation of HR new brand strategies, providing strategic HR advices and guidelines
    • HR organization design and recruitment for HRBPs roles
    • Both strategic and operational mission, dealing with the global HR issues while optimizing organizational staffing: HRBP for Retail and Trade businesses
    • As from July 2012: HRBP for the Integrated Supply Chain (Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Purchasing)
    Leading change management from industrial restructuring to business stabilization and growth.
    Dedicated to 3 plants transformation, shaping new organizations, leading the change of
    culture by upgrading capabilities.
    Accountable for relationship with employees representatives and unions.

  • AKZONOBEL Decorative Paints - HR Director & Business Partner

    2012 - 2012 * Supporting and coaching the new HR Director's induction.
    * Development and implementation of HR new brand strategies, providing strategic HR
    advices and guidelines
    * HR organization design and recruitment for HRBPs roles
    * Both strategic and operational mission, dealing with the global HR issues while optimizing
    organizational staffing: HRBP for Retail and Trade businesses

  • CONSTELLIUM (ex ALCAN EP - RIO TINTO) - HR Director Business Partner for Finance

    2011 - 2012 HR Director- Business Partner for Finance & IT. Interim Management, Leading change and organizational transformation for a new standalone company.

  • TN METAL - DRH BUSINESS PARTNER

    2009 - 2011 Start up collecting WEEE – Precious metals
    HR Director Interim Management: set up the HR business plan as from the capital increase period to the industrialization phase.

  • Wagon Automotive SAS - HR Director & Sites Manager

    2006 - 2009 Automotive Industry 7000 employees, 20 plants throughout Europe:

    As from July 2007 to August 2009 - Closure & Structure Business Group, European Operational Centre: HR Director and 2 Sites Manager

    As from June 2006 to July 2007 Body Structure Business Group Europe: HR Director
    (11 plants in Europe – 3500 people)
    • Group processes implementation
    • Performance and competencies development management
    • Succession and Development planning
    • Recruitment and career management
    • Talent management: key talents recruitment and retention
    • High potential career plan management
    • Industrial European restructuring...
    • Oxford Automotive Administrator

  • SITA - Talent Management Director

    2001 - 2004 SITA France - SUEZ Group (200 000 employees)
    18 000 employees - 1 800 Human Resources Development Director (team 8 people)
    * Support and advice to line managers and to the Government Council ;
    * Taking part to European HR projects ;
    * Driving recruitment strategy (e-recruitment, relationships with recruitment agencies, job
    fairs, recruitment campaigns, reducing of recruitment costs)
    * Implementing a talent management policy (succession planning, identification of high
    performers, specific training programs)
    * Defining a competencies information system for all internal and external recruitments,
    training and career management, and also for high performers and top management
    * Building a Training strategy ;
    * Taking active part in the Corporate career management policy preparation and
    implementation, HR steering committee member.

  • Institut de Gestion Sociale - Paris - Studies Director, teaching

    2001 - 2001 Studies Director, teaching in human resources development and management

  • Groupe VALEO - Engineers and Executives Development Manager

    2000 - 2001 Groupe VALEO - Cars Equipments 70 000 employees
    for worldwide Clutches and Transmissions
    Branch 4500 employees - 950 managers
    * HR Business Partner for the worldwide engineers and executives population
    * HR Business Partner for the Corporate functions and Development Manager within the
    worldwide HR team (throughout 21 countries)

    * Reporting to both the HR Branch Director and the International Executives Development
    Corporate Director.
    * Driving the recruitment strategy and follow up the career management policy ;
    * Launching of development and performance plans ;
    * Defining the training plans - Retention of key talents ;
    * Turnover analysis and set up of retention actions ;
    * Driving the development and succession planning ;
    * Managing the high potential key talents career ;
    * Matching of compensations and benefits within international countries ;
    * Taking a large part in joint venture creation (Japan) ;
    * Relationships with the staff representatives for development policies
    * Taking a strong part in Valeo worldwide HR projects, HR Corporate steering committee

  • Groupe VALFOND - Managers & Executives HR Manager

    1995 - 1999 Groupe VALFOND - Founding, Mechanical, Manufacturing
    10 000 employees - 1000
    HR Executives Manager and HR Business Corporate Manager
    * Defining and managing the career management policy ;
    * Defining and implementing a complete set of HR policies: induction of procedures, annual
    appraisals interviews, job descriptions,
    * Compensation and benefits ;
    * Driving the recruitment strategy ;
    * Implementing the recruitment policy in large external growth context
    * Implementation of an information system HR for recruitment, training and career
    management
    * Reporting to the HR Corporate Director ;
    * Relationships with the union officials for the new business units integration
    * Management of the HR team including the payroll administration, reports for social
    security determining health insurance and retirement contributions

    In the same time, HR Manager for VALOIS HABITAT - 1000 employees

  • SWITCH - CONSEIL EN RECRUTEMENT - Recruitment adviser

    1989 - 1995 for international companies working in industrial and services core business.
    * Driving recruitment and selection strategies for middle and top management positions.

  • S.O.S DROGUE INTERNATIONAL - Legal advisor

    1986 - 1988 for social and medical workers and generally speaking people concerned with drug
    addiction.

  • DELEGATION AUX NOUVELLES FORMATIONS - Prime Minister & Cabinet Minister

    1985 - 1986

