Tayeb MILOUD
Tayeb MILOUD
PARIS
IGS CONNECT
- Chargé de recrutement et developpement RH
2000 - maintenant
Recrutement (profils bilingues, experts)
Developpement RH
Politiques d'emplois (TH, Seniors..)
Relations sociales
Formation
Université Metz
Metz
1989 - 1991
AES Administation economique et sociale
UFR Economie Droit
Agnes LENGAGNE
Ali RIAD
Cécile DUPRESSOIR PERNETTE
Ellen BOEL
Ihssane BAHMANE
Marie-Liesse B.
Michel HARISTOY
Vendeville GERY
Vincent THIRY
