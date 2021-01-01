Thierry RIBOLLET

WHO I AM

Electronic Engineer (ENSERG – 1986) with more than 20 years of experience in various technical and non-technical positions in the industry.

I got a MBA in 2001 (ESA - Grenoble) and since 2003 my positions are mainly in the after sales service world and in B2B IT projects.



WHAT I LIKE

Challenges: I like to investigate problems and propose solutions. I am pragmatic.

Work in a team: To explain and train people and to learn from them too.

To get the best from existing processes and simplify them. Simplify, simplify, simplify.

To test. To see how things work in real.



WHAT I KNOW

Outsourcing after-sales service: launching a RFQ, auditing repair partners, negotiating service and cost, monitoring partner performance, launching corrective actions and doing annual performance review.

Information flow and management in B2B environment. SOAP.

Working in global teams (within HP and also with service partners) in worldwide environment.

Good technical background in electronics, computer science, programming, math, data management.



