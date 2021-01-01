Thierry RIBOLLET

Menu

WHO I AM
Electronic Engineer (ENSERG – 1986) with more than 20 years of experience in various technical and non-technical positions in the industry.
I got a MBA in 2001 (ESA - Grenoble) and since 2003 my positions are mainly in the after sales service world and in B2B IT projects.

WHAT I LIKE
Challenges: I like to investigate problems and propose solutions. I am pragmatic.
Work in a team: To explain and train people and to learn from them too.
To get the best from existing processes and simplify them. Simplify, simplify, simplify.
To test. To see how things work in real.

WHAT I KNOW
Outsourcing after-sales service: launching a RFQ, auditing repair partners, negotiating service and cost, monitoring partner performance, launching corrective actions and doing annual performance review.
Information flow and management in B2B environment. SOAP.
Working in global teams (within HP and also with service partners) in worldwide environment.
Good technical background in electronics, computer science, programming, math, data management.

Mes compétences :
After sales
after sales service
Audit
Cost Reduction
Database
HTML
Intercultural
Key Performance Indicators
KPI
Management
Metrics
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
monitoring
Négociation
Outsourcing
Performance
PHP
RFQ
Sales
Sales support
Support
Teams
Web

  • Hewlett Packard - Project Manager

    COURTABOEUF 1988 - 2012 PROJECT MANAGER – HP: 2008 - 2012
    Managed different B2B projects between HP and repair service partners. SOAP environment.
    Specifications, tests and release.
    Operations follow-up and updates.
    Working in a worldwide environment and mainly with IT development and support teams located in India and outsourced service partners located in Europe.

    Transferred HP Pavilion Monitor repair from one service partner to another.
    Coordinated a twelve persons’ team at different service partners and HP, including technical, administration and planning. Implemented a staged transition over several months.
    Transferred the expertise to the operation team in Czech Republic.

    VENDOR ACCOUNT MANAGER – HP: 2003 - 2008
    Managed outsourced repair partners in many European countries responsible for HP Pavilion Personal computers repair: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Germany, Poland, Russia...
    Responsible for level of service (cost, quality, repair turnaround time) and contract.
    Regular negotiations for decreasing the cost of service.
    Conducted the annual performance review.
    Investigated and proposed new types of services to decrease costs.

    • Reduced warranty cost by 10% per year.
    • Managed Request for quote to introduce new repair partners in Germany, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic: repair line audit, SLA and cost negotiation.

    TECHNICAL MARKETING ENGINEER – HP: 1997 - 2003
    Managed Vectra and e-pc support (HP commercial PCs): interface between lab, marketing and after sales service operations.
    Communicated customer feedback and needs to the project team during the design phase.
    Analyzed customer calls in order to proactively identify potential flaws and bugs in our products.
    Developed and presented the product training to Service centers and Marketing centers worldwide.
    Developed the Product Support Plan.
    Managed drivers and technical documents on HP web
    • Developed knowledge in the deployment and use of Personal Computers in Corporate environments.
    • Decreased warranty cost thanks to customer self-repair and thanks to a better design that facilitated the PC disassembly.

    R&D ENGINEER – HP: 1988 - 1997
    Management of accessory cards suppliers (OEM components).
    Selection and influence of suppliers according to product characteristics and customer needs.
    Collaborative work with Marketing for product definition.
    Release of the first modem cards integrated in our Vectra 500 PCs.
    Release of the first 56K accessory modem card offered by HP.

    PC motherboard design: design and bring out of prototypes.
    Analyze of EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) tests and problem resolution.
    Specification of ASIC (application specified integrated circuits) and development of their test plan.
    Release of computers based on 286 and 386 processors (Vectra 286/12, 386N)
    Specification of 2 ASIC chips integrated in our PCs..

  • SNECMA - R&D Engineer

    Courcouronnes 1987 - 1988 R&D ENGINEER – SNECMA: 1987 - 1988
    Specification of tests of computers integrated in airplane engines (based on flight profile and MIL 883C norm).
    Investigated the use of DSP (Digital signal processors) to replace the first analogical input circuitry of various sensors.

