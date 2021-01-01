Thierry RIBOLLET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble
WHO I AM
Electronic Engineer (ENSERG – 1986) with more than 20 years of experience in various technical and non-technical positions in the industry.
I got a MBA in 2001 (ESA - Grenoble) and since 2003 my positions are mainly in the after sales service world and in B2B IT projects.
WHAT I LIKE
Challenges: I like to investigate problems and propose solutions. I am pragmatic.
Work in a team: To explain and train people and to learn from them too.
To get the best from existing processes and simplify them. Simplify, simplify, simplify.
To test. To see how things work in real.
WHAT I KNOW
Outsourcing after-sales service: launching a RFQ, auditing repair partners, negotiating service and cost, monitoring partner performance, launching corrective actions and doing annual performance review.
Information flow and management in B2B environment. SOAP.
Working in global teams (within HP and also with service partners) in worldwide environment.
Good technical background in electronics, computer science, programming, math, data management.
Mes compétences :
After sales
after sales service
Audit
Cost Reduction
Database
HTML
Intercultural
Key Performance Indicators
KPI
Management
Metrics
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
monitoring
Négociation
Outsourcing
Performance
PHP
RFQ
Sales
Sales support
Support
Teams
Web