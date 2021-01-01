Retail
Thierry ROBERT
Thierry ROBERT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LASER ODEON
- Gestionnaire équipes & informatique
2007 - maintenant
Gestionnaire des contrats.
Responsable payes
Responsable informatiques et réseaux
AUCHAN
- Chef de Rayon Multimédia & téléphonie
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1999 - 2007
AUCHAN
- Adjoint
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1995 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Architecture De Paris
Paris
1993 - 1995
Ecole Nationale Superieur Architecture
Marseille
1989 - 1992
D.E.F.A.
Réseau
Antoine ROBERT DU BOISLOUVEAU
Bernard PEZET
Christine TRULLARD
Denis BOUILLET
Florence BONNET
Frédéric CAREGHI
Karim VINCENT-VIRY
Nathalie ZWAHLEN TULLIO
Thierry PAUCHET
