Menu

Thierry SENTUCQ

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orange - Partnerships

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • SOFRECOM - Directeur d'opérations

    Vincennes 2005 - 2013

  • FRANCE TELECOM LONGUE DISTANCE - Key accounts manager

    2001 - 2005

  • FRANCE TELECOM AGENCE ENTREPRISES - Chargé d'études marketing

    1999 - 2001

  • FRANCE TELECOM AGENCE ENTREPRISES - Ingénieur commercial

    1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :