Valéry DICTOR

ArcelorMittal Stainless Europe
- Head of Sales Administration & Dumping
1990 - maintenant
ARCELORMITTAL (Since 1990)
Head of Sales Administration & Dumping - ArcelorMittal Stainless Europe (> June 2008)
Stainless Steel Products, Turnover = 3.7 Billions Euros, 5 200 people,
In charge of Commercial Administrative procedures of AMSE.
Process owner for Finance (Invoicing, accounting integration & Pricing) on SAP SD OPERA project, (commercial IT system re-building of AMSE).
Trade Expert, management of Dumping cases Complain EU against China, Taiwan & Korea for AMSE, in collaboration with ArcelorMittal Trade Policy Team - EUROFER and European Commission directorate - general for Trade– Dumping commercial defence India, Russia & USA.
Financial controller - ArcelorMittal Stainless France (> June 2005)
Sox project manager for Sales & French inventories.
In charge of Sox Implementation 404 Sox controls in different locations (Genk, Isbergues, Gueugnon)
Foreign exchange management for U&A entities (XRT 4.2 tool)
Cash management for Ugine & ALZ subsidiaries (reporting and analysis), Securitization program management.
In charge of Balanced Scorecard project (SAS V9–SPM 2.0) & U&A data warehouses for controlling.
Chief Finance Officer - Arcelor Stainless International (> April 1998)
Management of finance operations outside Europe, member of the management committee.
High success on implementation of overseas growth operations: creation of 7 new subsidiaries and 3 Stainless Service Centers, building-up financing operations in China, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Korea.
Developed and created accounting procedures and rationalized processes for an area of more than 1 billion USD.
Coordinated IT ERP solutions (Tradepaq(US), Sidonie(TR)), analyzed and report the performance of the different entities. High success on investments issued and adapted local constraints of foreign entities.
Participation on cost reduction projects (Audits Mc Kinsey, Pricewaterhouse Coopers)
Controller - Ascométal SA and Ugine SA (> Juin 1995)
Controlling department, reporting responsible (Budget, Achievements and Forecasts).
Electrical steel and industrial investments controller.
In charge of Ugine accounting chart and the results by products and domain.