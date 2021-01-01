Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent COSTES
Ajouter
Vincent COSTES
LE CHESNAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SFR
- Responsable de projet SI SFR Grand Public
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique D'Electronique Et D'Automatique
Paris
1985 - 1989
informatique
Réseau
Alexandre MIRANDA
Isabelle DELETRE
Jean-David BENZIMRA
Julien MERCIER
Nicolas BOUCHON
Nicolas BOUTIN
Nicole CARRE
Sébastien BECK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z