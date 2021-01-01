Vincent DESMOULINS

Mes compétences :
DORIS ENGINEERING
- Subsea Project Engineer
Paris2008 - maintenantWork as subsea project engineer on Integrated Development of Shtokman Gas-Condensate project Field phase 1:
- Follow up management of technical activities of the SPS and UFR teams
- Coordinate engineering activities between subsea disciplines.
- Developpe and update subsea layout
- Assist and follow up tendering process
- Assist and follow up engineering activities linked to SPS and UFR packages
- Assistance to UFR and SPS Manager
- Participation in technical meetings with client
Paris2005 - 2008From October 2005 to April 2006: Worked as Interface and Technical coordinator on USAN Field developpment project (FPSO) Basic Engineering.Coordinated work on Flare Package, piping stress analysis, particular process design, Topsides piping routing and layout studies, offloading package, Living quarters package.
From April 2006 to September 2008: Worked as Engineering and Interface coordinator on Moho Bilondo Field Development project (FPU) Detail Engineering and Construction in South Korea
- Reviewed with Package Safety engineer all HSE issues in detail engineering, make sure that results from HAZOP and PTR are incorporated in the detail engineering by CTR,
- Ensured that all results of Safety Studies performed by Company are incorporated in the design
- participated to technical meetings with contractors, and partners
- Followed the development of the Engineering performed by the EPCC Contractor
- Coordinated interfaces subjects for the FPU PKG
- Ensured Technical coordination
- Ensured workmanship and quality of work performed
- Kept track of change orders and other contractual items
- Anticipated any potential technical, progress or contractual problems
- Answered queries from construction teams
- Participate in elaboration of final documentation & setting of all vendor index.
-Assisted Procurement manager in all subjects related to technical issues from Package/Equiment vendors.
- Structure Engineer
Paris2003 - 2005Worked as structural engineer for the develeopment of PAZFLOR (FPSO), NLNG six project (onshore LNG tank on Bonny Island), PECIKO PHASE 5 (satellite wellhead platforms), DE RUYTER (Gravity Base structure in North Sea), SISI NUBI Phase 1 & 2 (Production separation platform and Manifold Wellhead Platform), BAHR-ESSALAM (Turnkey project - Production subsea Manifold).
Participated to structural analyses for critical design conditions. Developped procedure for plateform removal and worked on definition of topsides modules boundary conditions.