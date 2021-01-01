Menu

William BIOTTEAU

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Over 19 years of experience within Toshiba in various positions, from bottom to top position. I am a highly loyal person, within organizations and with people when trust is at the hurt of the relationship and the shared vision of the company strategy or project. Drive BUs and business in an entrepreneurial manner.

- Sales & Marketing Experience in various Positions and on various markets in a Worldwide Japanese Company
- P&L Management Skills with in BU Direction
- Leadership to drive strategies and changes
- Team and virtual Team management, cross cultural or not.
- Various experience on setting up CRM & BI ecosystems within organization
- Long experience in multicultural communication and team works
- Business development

Moto: I love it when a plan comes together / J'adore quand un plan se déroule sans accrocs.

Mes compétences :
PROFESSIONNAL EXPERIENCE
VALUABLE TRAINING
Team Management
Sales development
Sales Support
Product Life Cycle Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Marketing
Feature Films
Channel development
B2B marketing

Entreprises

  • TOSHIBA FRANCE & TOSHIBA EUROPE - Business Unit Director – B2B PC – France & Italy

    2014 - maintenant Business Unit Director – B2B PC – France (& Italy since July 15). Member of TFR Executive Committee since October 2012.
    • Report to the Vice President Europe for B2B
    • Team of 31 persons – 21 in France and 10 in Italy. Manage 3 sales directors and the B2B marketing team, products and channel marketing
    • The BU manages the distributor’s channel, the 2nd Tier channel, the end user (from SOHO with programmatic approach to large account with a team) and the service and solution business.
    • In charge of the P&L of the BU. 150Ku/80 M€ revenue with the notebook PC only.

    European Channel Directors
    • Create and coordinate T&Cs for Distributors in Europe. In charge of the European relationship with the main 4 distributors: Ingram, Tech data, Also and Esprinet.
    • Create and coordinate the Toshiba Partner Programme in Europe
    • Virtually Manage other subsidiary BU Directors, on all this topics

    Project Leader on CRM Roll out in Europe
    • France was best Practise for CRM & BI tools: resellers DataBase based on Distributors sell out reports, Dynamics for end user, Extranet for resellers. Decision to roll out across Europe: UK & Nordics, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria & Benelux.

  • TOSHIBA SYSTÈMES FRANCE - Business Unit Director B2C & Export PC

    Puteaux 2008 - 2014 Business Unit Director B2C & Export PC
    * Manage of 6 Key Accounts Managers (4 for retail notebooks, 1 for retail Camcorders & 1 for export, all products) and the B2C marketing team, products and channel marketing (2 persons)
    * Management of the retail channel sales policy in France, and product mix policy. ;

  • TOSHIBA SYSTÈMES FRANCE - Peripherals, Options & Services Manager

    Puteaux 2006 - 2008 • Sales and Marketing. Management of 2 persons: 1 Product Manager and Sales Person.
    • Pilot P&L of the BU, in charge of the sales and marketing policy: B2B, B2C, End users/Existing channels, New Channels, Terms & Conditions…
    • Full ownership for Camileo Camcorder success story in France: define product and sales strategy on an ODM Toshiba branded product, launch, quick sales success, best practise shared with rest of Europe and the US. Full line up after 1 year.

  • TOSHIBA SYSTÈMES FRANCE - Distributors & resellers Sales Manager

    Puteaux 2004 - 2006 • Management of 3 persons: Key account managers to manage B2B Reseller, Export resellers, e-retailers. In charge of Inmac-Wstore as Key Account Manager
    • Pilot the sales policy of the Second Tier Channel, build the reseller program, build and ramp up the e-sales channel relationship and sales
    • Management of the Reseller Call Center and the End-User Call Center. Sales support.
    • National and Export Distributors. In charge of 2 distributors on top of the team management. 1 key account manager for Distributors

  • TOSHIBA SYSTÈMES FRANCE - Product Manager & Business development

    Puteaux 1996 - 2004 Trainee as assistant to product manager

    Then Product manager:
    • Product Life Cycle Management with implications for the design of products with Ome R&D teams.
    • Sales Support: Presentation to end-users, channels, business follow up, Sales promotion set up, etc.
    • Press Relation : New products/concepts presentations, Information
    • Channel development: set up and follow channel marketing and sales plan

    Finally business development manager
    • Sales development of Niche Value added products such as Wireless Servers and « Appliance ».
    • Set up a solution business at a French and European level: Wireless, Security and Digital Convergence.

Formations

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2012 - 2012 Toshiba Gold Program

    * Toshiba Gold Program - 2 weeks cession for ``high potential'' managers.
    * Marketing and innovation (Blue Ocean), Management, Coaching, business cases... ;

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion

    Paris 1994 - 1997 Business School Master

    • Third year of the multinational cycle: internship and school seminars during week-ends (Marketing, management, finance, law...). Specialization: finance and Controlling – Graduate in June 1997
    • Second year of the multinational cycle: 5 months in New York and 3 months in Tokyo for classes and export missions. 2 months of business seminars in Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Hong K

  • Perryville High School (Perryville)

    Perryville 1990 - 1991

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Bonnes Nouvelles

    Beaupreau 1987 - 1990

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Bonnes Nouvelles

    Beaupreau 1983 - 1987

