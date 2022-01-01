Retail
Yohann LEROY
Yohann LEROY
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurotunnel
- Manager service clients passagers France
PARIS
2017 - maintenant
Brico Dépot Bailleul
- Directeur de magasin
2016 - 2017
Brico dépôt La Rochelle
- Directeur de magasin
2014 - 2016
Brico Dépot Nantes
- Chef de secteur
2010 - 2014
Carrefour Martinique
- Manager de département
Massy
2009 - 2010
Auchan
- Manager des ventes
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2005 - 2008
Formations
IAE MSG
Boulogne Sur Mer
2004 - 2005
DESS CAAE
Réseau
Adeline MOR
Ahlem BEN ELMEKKI
Anthony OKONGO
Denis BOUILLET
Emile MIKULI
José DA SILVA
Julien VANUXEM
Patrick FEDULLO
Stéphane GALLIOT
Vincent CALLOT
