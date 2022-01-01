Menu

Yohann LEROY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Eurotunnel - Manager service clients passagers France

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant

  • Brico Dépot Bailleul - Directeur de magasin

    2016 - 2017

  • Brico dépôt La Rochelle - Directeur de magasin

    2014 - 2016

  • Brico Dépot Nantes - Chef de secteur

    2010 - 2014

  • Carrefour Martinique - Manager de département

    Massy 2009 - 2010

  • Auchan - Manager des ventes

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2005 - 2008

Formations

  • IAE MSG

    Boulogne Sur Mer 2004 - 2005 DESS CAAE

