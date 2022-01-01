Yohannes BARACCO

Mes compétences :
Industrialisation
Change Management
Configuration Management
Gestion de projet
Product Lifecycle Management
SAP R/3
Delmia
Entreprises
Dassault Systemes
- Senior Solution Consultant, Digital Manufacturing
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2017 - maintenantMember of Digital Manufacturing CoE (Center of Excellence) team in charge of:
- drive and support technical customer engagement for DS DELMIA Solution in a wide range of
industries such as T&M (Transportation & Mobility), A&D (Aerospace & Defense), High Tech,
Industrial equipment and EPU (Energy, Process and Utility).
- Helping internal and external customers delivering knowledge in the area of industry 4.0 (cobots,
Virtual Manufacturing, Process Simulation,…)
ALSTOM GROUP
- GSI (SAP) Project Manager
Saint Ouen2016 - 2017GSI (Global Single Instance) is the new ERP system (SAP) for Alstom.
I am in charge of:
- ensure Rigorous GSI Project management during the GSI deployment phase so as to secure “go live target”
- creates a local Project core team of KU´s in the fields necessary for operational deployment (covering industrialization, sourcing, supply-chain, finance, quality departments).
- interfaces with the Central GSI program Project team and with other Alstom sites that have or are deploying GSI to ensure “do it right" the first results
- Guarantee on time delivery of the GSI Project without QCD impacts on Product Projects in execution mode or in Site Budget commitments
- Organize any training necessary for KU´s prior to start of Project
ALSTOM GROUP
- GSI Industrial Lead KU
Saint Ouen2016 - 2017In addition of the GSI PM Role, i have in charge the Industrial domain as Lead KU
The mission during the implementation phase:
- ensure Rigorous GSI gap analysis with SAP AMONR3;
- prepare GSI deployment and Change Management to industrial sector
- Implementation Key KPI´s for his sector´s surveillance
Once Implemented:
- Lead KU for Industrial & Supply Chain of the Site.
- Continuously monitoring the use of the system, detect bugs, analyse and tackle causes of “mis-use” and continuously detect, propose and implement improvements.
ALSTOM Transport
- Industrial M&T Project Manager
2014 - 2016In this role I have the following responsibilities:
• Constitute and animate a multi-site, multi-function project team to carry out the definition,
development, validation and deployment of Industrial PLM Methodologies & Tools;
• Identify industrial business needs through formal exchange with the industrial networks;
• Formalize it through a process description and/or tools functional specifications to be validated by the main metiers stakeholders;
• In close collaboration with BIS, drive the necessary IS tool development;
• Ensure its QCD compliance. Ensure proper validation through pilots by the appropriate stakeholder panel;
• Build the change management program (including training) to support the deployment of the new methodologies and tools
ALSTOM Transport
- PLM Business Stream Leader
2013 - 2014In the frame of new PLM for Alstom Transport, I'm in charge of the Design & Build Activites of Change Management Tool for the product line Rolling Stocks & Component.
The main responsibilities related to my position are:
• Empowers & mobilizes relevant experts network and Key Users;
• Collects and define the business requirements;
• Write Business Acceptance scenarios and coordinate the test acceptance execution;
• Technical interface with the integrator selected for customize the Enovia Solution (2011x, ECH)
Key Result: CMT deployment for the Ottawa Project.
Alstom Transport SA
- Eng. M&T Deployment
2011 - 2012In this role I have the following responsibility:
- Support to M&T Coordinator Manager: organisation of Roadmap and Workgroup for M&T process (CCM, Requirement Mng, Documentation Mng, Digital Process, PLM)
- PLM Change & Configuration Stream: I work with the design team in the CCM process. I will test all the release and support the sites during the launch of PLM project;
- PLM M-BoM Stream: I work with the design team in the M-BoM process. I will test all the release and support the sites during the launch of PLM project
Alstom Transport SpA
- PBOM & Requirement Office Responsible
2010 - 2011Head office of P-BoM & Requirement which deals is creating a Production Bill of Material (P-BoM) starting from design (E-BoM).
My work is to coordinate the P-BoM Engineers and to manage of Project Production Bill Of Material (P-BoM) in agreement with Product Engineering, Process & Manufacturing Engineering, Sourcing and Supply Chain in order to comply with
Manufacturing Requirements.
I'm also SAP Key User for ALSTOM processes INDO (Industrialisation of data engineering), INDM (Industrialisation of engineering change order), GBEO (Initial requirement). In this role I test the new releases and I give support for all users of this process in Savigliano Site.
Alstom Transport Spa
- NTV PBOM & Configuration Manager
2009 - 2010Responsible of PBOM and Configuration Management for Project NTV (Nuovo Trasporto
Viaggiatori) trains built in Savigliano. The project is developed in parallel at two plants so I had to
constantly interface with the French site of La Rochelle. I spent one week by month in La
Rochelle site in order to take agreement for the way of working.