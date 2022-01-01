Menu

Arnaud VETILLART

MEUDON

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Business development
Marketing
Lean Startup
Startups

Entreprises

  • ZenyWay / Founders Program @ Station F / Divn @ PwC - Co-founder & CEO

    2015 - maintenant ZenyWay is the publisher of ZenyPass, the web application that will help you take control over your passwords and online security.

    ▫️ As a company, protect your business and personal data, add a European password manager listed on the French Data Protection Office (CNIL) website to your GDPR strategy, and strengthen the weak link of your cybersecurity, your collaborator’s passwords!
    ▫️ As a user, protect your accounts and your identity, and connect more easily to all your web services.

    ZenyPass is a digital safe available on all your devices:
    ▫️ store your passwords in a secure and private environment, available on all your devices
    ▫️ strengthen your online security: you control which devices are authorised to decipher your data, using your main password that only you know.
    ▫️ connect easily to all your accounts, with just a few clicks, and using only your ZenyPass password.

    Give it a try from https://zenyway.com
    Contact us for more information.

  • Cypress - Global Account Manager

    2004 - 2014 A propos de Cypress:
    Cypress delivers high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions that provide customers with rapid time-to-market and exceptional system value. Cypress offerings include the PSoC® Programmable System-on-Chip™, USB controllers, general-purpose programmable clocks and memories. Cypress also offers wired and wireless connectivity solutions ranging from its WirelessUSB™ radio system-on-chip, to West Bridge™ and EZ-USB® FX2LP controllers that enhance connectivity and performance in multimedia handsets. Cypress serves numerous markets including consumer, computation, data communications, automotive, industrial, and solar power.

    www.cypress.com

  • Renesas - Product Marketing Engineer

    2000 - 2004 Marketing des produits dedies a la telephonie mobile.

  • Cadence Design Systems - Consulting engineer

    Velizy Villacoublay 1995 - 2000 Ingenieur en design d'ASIC, intervenant sur des missions pour des clients de Cadence.

Formations

