Arnaud VETILLART

Vente
Développement commercial
Business development
Marketing
Lean Startup
Startups
Entreprises
ZenyWay / Founders Program @ Station F / Divn @ PwC
- Co-founder & CEO
2015 - maintenantZenyWay is the publisher of ZenyPass, the web application that will help you take control over your passwords and online security.
▫️ As a company, protect your business and personal data, add a European password manager listed on the French Data Protection Office (CNIL) website to your GDPR strategy, and strengthen the weak link of your cybersecurity, your collaborator’s passwords!
▫️ As a user, protect your accounts and your identity, and connect more easily to all your web services.
ZenyPass is a digital safe available on all your devices:
▫️ store your passwords in a secure and private environment, available on all your devices
▫️ strengthen your online security: you control which devices are authorised to decipher your data, using your main password that only you know.
▫️ connect easily to all your accounts, with just a few clicks, and using only your ZenyPass password.
Cypress
- Global Account Manager
2004 - 2014A propos de Cypress:
Cypress delivers high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions that provide customers with rapid time-to-market and exceptional system value. Cypress offerings include the PSoC® Programmable System-on-Chip™, USB controllers, general-purpose programmable clocks and memories. Cypress also offers wired and wireless connectivity solutions ranging from its WirelessUSB™ radio system-on-chip, to West Bridge™ and EZ-USB® FX2LP controllers that enhance connectivity and performance in multimedia handsets. Cypress serves numerous markets including consumer, computation, data communications, automotive, industrial, and solar power.
Renesas
- Product Marketing Engineer
2000 - 2004Marketing des produits dedies a la telephonie mobile.
Cadence Design Systems
- Consulting engineer
Velizy Villacoublay1995 - 2000Ingenieur en design d'ASIC, intervenant sur des missions pour des clients de Cadence.