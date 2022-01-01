BEATRICE BERGEOT



Formatrice professionnelle

Animatrice de théâtre agrée

Comédienne et Metteur en scène



Interventions auprès de particuliers et d'entreprises pour la formation aux techniques théâtrales



Objectifs:

Gagner en aisance et en assurance lors de vos entretiens, réunions ou prises de parole en public.



Moyens:

En groupe , maximum 10 personnes

En solo, accompagnement personnalisé



Formatrice chez FORMACOM



Compagnie harmonie theatre

https://harmonietheatre.wixsite.com/formation



Mes compétences :

Actrice

Cinéma

Comédienne

Comité d'entreprise

Développement durable

Environnement

Publicité

Théâtre

Comédie

Formatrice, Création de spectacles, diffusion spec