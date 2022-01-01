Menu

Beatrice BERGEOT

NICE

BEATRICE BERGEOT

Formatrice professionnelle
Animatrice de théâtre agrée
Comédienne et Metteur en scène

Interventions auprès de particuliers et d'entreprises pour la formation aux techniques théâtrales

Objectifs:
Gagner en aisance et en assurance lors de vos entretiens, réunions ou prises de parole en public.

Moyens:
En groupe , maximum 10 personnes
En solo, accompagnement personnalisé

Formatrice chez FORMACOM

Compagnie harmonie theatre
https://harmonietheatre.wixsite.com/formation

Actrice
Cinéma
Comédienne
Comité d'entreprise
Développement durable
Environnement
Publicité
Théâtre
Comédie
Formatrice, Création de spectacles, diffusion spec

  • Compagnie Harmonie Théâtre - Présidente

    2016 - maintenant Animatrice théâtre agrée Education Nationale, dans les écoles primaires.
    *Animation d'ateliers théâtre.

    Formatrice en techniques théâtrales:
    *Réussir sa prise de parole en public et développer la confiance en soi.
    *Cohésion de groupe
    -Trouver sa place au sein du collectif
    - Développer sa capacité à faire confiance
    -Favoriser l'arrivée de nouveaux dans le groupe
    -Faire adhérer une équipe à un projet commun
    *Atelier pour demandeurs d'emploi
    -Reprendre confiance en soi
    -Avoir une meilleur estime de soi
    *Coaching de particuliers
    -Préparation individuelle de prise de parole en public
    -Préparation d'étudiants au passage devant jury pour soutenance

    Formatrice chez Formacom

    théatre: spectacle jeune public primaire pedagogique sur le thème de l'environnement.
    Pièce de théâtre sur le thème du "compost" en collaboration avec la CCBS paris île de france.
    Interventions scolaires dans les écoles primaires, cours de théâtre pour enfants, adolescents et adultes.

  • Compagnie de Seine / Gérante - Comédienne, intervenante théâtre

    2008 - 2015 * Gestion d'une compagnie de théâtre professionnelle ;
    * Intervenante théâtre agréée Education Nationale dans les écoles primaires, Ecoles Victor Hugo Chatou, Leclerc Croissy sur
    Seine dans les Yvelines
    * Comédienne et metteur en scène théâtre, cinéma, TV ;
    * Auteur d'une pièce pédagogique pour jeune public sur le thème de l'environnement

  • SGC informatique, AXOR TRANSICIEL, CSO informatique, SG2,Société générale - Ingénieur expert en informatique de gestion

    1982 - 1997 Ingénieur informatique, chef de projet.
    Détachée sur missions chez :
    Peugeot/ Crédit Agricole/ Groupe Belin/ Société Générale

  • JACQUARD - BTS Assistante d'ingénieur

    1979 - 1981 * Modules Majeurs: Electronique, Mécanique, Dessin Industriel, Mathématiques, Physique, Informatique ,

  • CEGOS

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Formation de formateur en entreprise

  • Cours Florent

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Techniques du comédien, découvrir les bases du jeu d'acteur

  • Lycée Jacquard

    Paris 1979 - 1981 BTS Assistante d'ingénieur
    Electronique/ Mécanique/ Dessin industriel/ Mathématique/ Physique/ Informatique

  • Lycee François Vilon PARIS

    Paris 1978 - 1979 Baccalauréat série D

