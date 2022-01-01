BEATRICE BERGEOT
Formatrice professionnelle
Animatrice de théâtre agrée
Comédienne et Metteur en scène
Interventions auprès de particuliers et d'entreprises pour la formation aux techniques théâtrales
Objectifs:
Gagner en aisance et en assurance lors de vos entretiens, réunions ou prises de parole en public.
Moyens:
En groupe , maximum 10 personnes
En solo, accompagnement personnalisé
Formatrice chez FORMACOM
Compagnie harmonie theatre
https://harmonietheatre.wixsite.com/formation
Mes compétences :
Actrice
Cinéma
Comédienne
Comité d'entreprise
Développement durable
Environnement
Publicité
Théâtre
Comédie
Formatrice, Création de spectacles, diffusion spec