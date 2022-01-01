Beatriz GARCIA

Béatriz Garcia

beagarcia@noos.fr

canadienne, bilingue anglais - français





MARKETING STRATEGIQUE / COMMUNICATIONS EXTERNE

DEVELOPPEMENT MARQUE / CAMPAGNES MULTI-CANAL INTERNATIONALES

Plus de 15 ans d’expérience dans le développement de plans marketing / communication permettant à l’entreprise de gagner de nouveaux clients, fidéliser ses clients actuels et améliorer la notoriété de la marque.





Mon parcours professionnel de plus de 15 années dans le domaine du marketing m’a permis de mettre en place des programmes permettant aux entreprises d’acquérir de nouveaux clients, de fidéliser les clients actuels et d’augmenter la notoriété de la marque.



D’origine Canadienne, bilingue anglais (maternelle) français (courant), j’ai collaboré dans des projets internationaux incluant des équipes européennes.



COMPETENCES CLEFS



o Marketing stratégique

o Programmes d’acquisition

o Developpement commercial

o Développement de la marque

o Campagnes marketing de conquête

o Marketing direct, CRM

o Conception d’offres

o Gestion de programmes

o Programmes de fidélisation

o Stratégies e-marketing

o Veille concurrentielle

o Recherche et etudes

o Social Media



ATOUTS PROFESSIONNELS



o Profil international

o Secteurs Divers: service financiers, gestion de voyage d’affaires, énergie

o Orienteé vers les performances et les résultats

o Gestion d’équipe

o Excellent relationnel

o Esprit entrepreneurial

o Customer focus

o Expérience globale : France, UK, USA

o Compétences Européennes

o Marchés B2B et B2C

o Approche structurée







Anglais



Beatriz has over 15 years experience in developing and organizing key strategic marketing plans that has helped companies gain new clients, increase client retention and improve overall brand awareness in the marketplace.



Her expertise includes: strategic marketing and business development, product development and promotion, external communications, brand development, on & off line campaigns, direct mail and client retention programmes, market research and analysis, project planning and organization.



Beatriz has a diverse international profile having worked in France, UK, Canada, the US, and has a strong perspective in both BtoB and BtoC markets.



Having worked for various international firms: Areva T&D, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Invesco Asset Managment (Paris, France), Charles Schwab & Co, Franklin Templeton, (San Francisco, CA) she has extensive experience marketing diverse products. She held various roles including Senior Marketing Services Consultant, Senior Campaign Marketing Manager for Continental Europe, EMEA Brand Director all of which, have directed and implemented projects in international markets.



Most recently, Beatriz’s role with Invesco Asset Management(Paris, FR) as Senior Campaign Marketing Manager has allowed her to focus on developing proactive asset gathering campaigns within Continental Europe.



From working within large corporate firms and start-ups, Beatriz has acquired a strong attitude where ‘listening to clients needs, come first’.



Known for her reputation for promoting creativity and out of the box thinking within her teams, she admits this as a ‘key’ factor contributing to project success.



Beatriz holds a degree and certificates in marketing and commerce from the University of British Columbia in Canada and University of California at Berkeley.



She speaks English and French.



